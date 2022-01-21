TheDonato's Free Fire ID, stats, guild, rank, monthly income, and more in January 2022

Donato Munoz is one of the most well-known figures in the Free Fire community and has been uploading videos featuring the title since May 2018. With 26.1 million subscribers, the YouTuber is only second to Total Gaming as the most subscribed Free Fire content creator worldwide.

TheDonato's videos are popular for their fantastic gameplay and interesting commentary.

TheDonato's Free Fire ID and stats

His Free Fire ID is 219110511. TheDonato's stats are as follows:

Lifetime stats

TheDonato's lifetime stats (Image via Garena)

TheDonato has played 2557 squad games and bettered opponents 971 times, resulting in a win rate of 37.97%. He has attained 13666 kills, leading to a win percentage of 8.62.

The internet star has featured in 2168 duo matches and scored 832 Booyahs while recording a win percentage of 38.37%. He eliminated 11977 opponents in the process, corresponding to a K/D ratio of 8.96.

He has contested in 1557 solo matches and emerged victorious in 439 of these, adding to a win ratio of 28.19%. With 8098 kills, TheDonato has registered a K/D ratio of 7.24.

Ranked stats

TheDonato's ranked stats (Image via Garena)

TheDonato has participated in 20 squad games this season and outperformed opponents in 15 of them, resulting in a win rate of 75.00%. He notched 157 kills, upholding a K/D ratio of 31.40.

The YouTuber has taken part in 24 duo games and achieved five first-place finishes, retaining a 20.83% victory rate. He has achieved 127 frags, sustaining a K/D ratio of 6.68.

Note: TheDonato's Free Fire stats are subject to change.

Guild and rank

TheDonato's guild details (Image via Garena)

TheDonato is the leader of the DonatoS guild within the game, whose ID is 60981926. He is placed in the Heroic tier in BR-Ranked Season 25 and the Platinum 1 tier in CS-Ranked Season 11.

Monthly income

TheDonato's income (Image via Social Blade)

Social Blade estimates that TheDonato rakes in about $25.5K - $407.8K per month through his YouTube channel. His yearly revenue is estimated to lie in the range of $305.9K - $4.9M.

YouTube channel

TheDonato has been working on his YouTube channel since August 2015 and has more than 1900 uploads to date, garnering 4.475 billion views altogether. With 26.1 million subscribers, he is Argentina's third most subscribed YouTuber.

Also Read Article Continues below

In the last 30 days alone, the player has gained 200k subscribers and 101.952 million views.

Edited by Siddharth Satish