How to get Free Fire diamonds for free after OB32 update

Free Fire has a lot in store for players in terms of cosmetics, characters, pets, and more. Even the most seasoned campaigners will find it impossible to resist the temptations presented by items that the developers regularly introduce.

Diamonds, which are usually the primary way of purchasing premium items, need to be purchased using money. However, in this article, we explain how to obtain this in-game currency for little to no cost.

Steps to get free diamonds in Garena Free Fire

Gaining free diamonds is by no means a simple task, and demands considerable effort. Furthermore, we need to make it very clear that tools such as diamond generators and mods will not function under any circumstances, and might even lead to suspension.

After the OB32 update, a lot of events are around the corner, some of which may even require diamonds. If gamers seek free diamonds, the Google Opinion Rewards application is a good place to start because it is very trusted and straightforward to use.

Initially, users can begin by completing a few simple questions to create a profile. They then have to answer the surveys they receive in order to earn Google Play credit. The frequency with which these surveys are sent out and the number of credits awarded for answering them will vary depending on the users.

Special Aidrop is more economical than regular top-up (Image via Free Fire)

These credits can be utilized while purchasing diamonds within Free Fire. However, collecting the required credits for a regular top-up can be overwhelming. So, gamers can rely on the Special Airdrops that are randomly offered to the players.

This often provides players with diamonds and a variety of other in-game items for a fraction of the original cost.

The steps for setting up Google Opinion Rewards are as follows:

Step 1: After installing Google Opinion Rewards on their device, users should set up their profiles by answering some basic questions.

Answer the question to set up the profile (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Step 2: Subsequently, they will receive surveys to earn the credits.

Also Read Article Continues below

Additionally, users can also participate in several Booyah contests and events to stand a chance to acquire several rewards, including diamonds, or participate in giveaways.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee