5 best Female Free Fire characters after OB32 update

On January 29, Free Fire players will be able to claim one female character in-game for free. With so many options to choose from, knowing which one is the best might get confusing.

Some have active abilities, while others grant the user with passive buffs. While all female characters are great in-game, some are just all-rounders and perfect for every situation.

Best female characters in Free Fire following the OB32 update

5) Clu

Clu has a very unique ability in Free Fire called Tracing Steps. When activated, it allows the user to spot enemies at a maximum range of 70 meters. Once activated, it lasts for 7.5 seconds and has a cooldown time of 60 after being used.

This ability is highly beneficial during squad matches. It allows the team to find opponents and plan ahead for the attack. Although it only finds opponents standing upright, it gives players a tactical edge in combat.

4) Laura

When it comes to Free Fire characters that improve aim and accuracy, none fare better than Laura. Her ability, Sharp Shooter, increases accuracy by 35% for the user when they are scoped in.

When paired with high-precision weapons such as snipers, marksman rifles, and ARs, the user will be able to land headshots effortlessly. This is great for those who may want to play 1v4 matches.

3) Moco

Moco uses her technology to spot opponents in the thick of battle. Her ability, Hacker's Eye, marks enemy players that have been shot by the user. Their location is shared with the team and lasts for five seconds.

Teammates close to the opponent can actively pursue them, while players using Maro's Falcon Fervor will deal 3.5% extra damage to the target. Although the duration is rather limited, it does come in handy during intense gunfights.

2) Olivia

When players are revived by teammates, their HP is low. Unless they heal, it leaves them vulnerable to getting knocked down again. This is where Olivia's Healing Touch ability shines.

When users revive other players using her ability, they are revived with an extra 80 HP. This allows them to get right back into action if needed. It is very useful during a squad vs squad fight.

1) Xayne

Following the Free Fire OB32 update, Xayne has become one of the strongest characters in-game. Her ability, Xtreme Encounter, when activated, does 130% damage against gloo walls and shields. It lasts for 15 seconds and provides the user with 80 temporary HP.

Users can utilize her ability to rush opponents and destroy their gloo walls. Once the gloo walls are down, fellow teammates can open fire and injure opponents. Despite the long cooldown period of 100 seconds, the ability is worth obtaining.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions. The abilities mentioned are at their maximum level.

Edited by Shaheen Banu