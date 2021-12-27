5 Free Fire tips for rank push without the use of snipers

For many players, the main goal in Free Fire is rank push. Most of them use snipers or marksman rifles to inflict high-damage output. However, given the high degree of skills that it takes to use this category of weapons, not everyone can master them.

Though long-range weapons are the first choice for many, they are not crucial to winning the match. There are numerous ways to easily rank push without the use of snipers.

Top 5 ways to avoid using snipers during rank push in Free Fire

5) Get a scope for the AR

Assault rifles are easy-to-use weapons in Free Fire. There are about a dozen to choose from during a match. and each one has its own pros and cons. However, to make them truly powerful in combat, the user needs to find a scope attachment.

This attachment is simple in nature but allows players to be more accurate with the weapon. While the range will not be as good as snipers, it can be used effectively. To make the weapon even better, players can use Laura's Sharp Shooter ability.

4) Avoid extreme long-range fights

Seasoned players and veterans often engage their opponents at long range. This tactic allows them to peek fire while staying hidden from sight. Sadly, it takes many hours of gameplay to master it.

For Free Fire players who are not proficient with snipers, the best thing to do is avoid fights at extremely long ranges. If opponents decide to engage first, players can simply rotate out of danger or move from cover to cover.

3) Rotate around enemies to get into firing range

Opponents often use higher ground in conjunction with snipers to inflict maximum damage. Rushing these opponents head-on is a bad idea. While snipers could have been used to counter-attack, that's not possible in this scenario. So what can players do?

Given the circumstances, players have two options - rush with the help of gloo walls or rotate around. While the first option is faster, the second one is safer. Rotating around and flanking with close-to-mid range weapons is guaranteed to score an elimination.

2) Use shotguns for close-range fights

Close-range fights in Free Fire are rather odd. While logic dictates that shoguns and SMGs are to be used, seasoned players often use snipers to inflict maximum damage.

However, that needn't be the case for others. Shotguns are powerful weapons at close-range and can one-shot opponents if used correctly. At present, the M1887 is the most powerful shotgun in-game.

1) Build a character combo that can deal high damage

Although snipers deal the most amount of damage in Free Fire, there are other ways to inflict damage. By building a character combo centered around combat, players can make the most out of every shot fired.

Haytao's Bushido ability can be used to deal armor piercing damage, while Alvano's Art of Demolition ability increases explosive damage. In conjunction with these, Wolfrahh's Limelight ability can be used to deal more damage to limbs.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article solely reflects the writer's opinions.

