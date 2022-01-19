5 tips for solo vs squad fights in Free Fire (January 2022)

Learning the game is a fast-paced process as a solo player in Free Fire. To survive, gamers are forced to adapt and improvise on the go. This dramatically improves their efficiency in-game and self-reliance. After a while, securing Booyahs becomes too easy.

To up their game and get more kills in the process, many start to play 1v4 games to speed things up.

However, given the match dynamics, skills are strained to the limit. Thankfully, winning is not impossible, and many subtle tactics can make things easier.

Master the art of solo vs squad fights in Free Fire with these tips

5) Take out the healers and support characters first

When facing down a squad, the primary focus should be eliminating the healer or supporting character first. This will ensure that the team will not heal swiftly and will have to rely on medkits and individual abilities.

Once the healer has been removed, players can pick and choose their target at will. Without constant healing support, the enemy team will start to run out of healing supplies.

4) Engage from afar using while using silencers

Instead of running up to the enemy team guns blazing, Free Fire players should engage from a distance. Although this will take a lot of skill and a steady hand, it is possible with the help of snipers.

The player can use a silencer attachment to make matters worse for the enemy. This will cover the sound of their gunshots and not give away their position. Enemies will be left clueless as to where they're being shot from.

3) Throw grenades when the enemy team is in close proximity to each other

When the enemy is huddled or grouped up, players can exploit this situation by throwing cooked grenades at them. Without much time to react, the enemy team is bound to take damage.

Once the grenade explodes, those caught within the blast radius will be injured. Players can then single out these opponents and engage them to get a swift elimination.

2) Bait them into buildings and eliminate them using landmines

A unique tactic players can employ during a 1v4 match is baiting. Rather than engaging opponents outright, players can lure them into an ambush by using themselves as bait.

Players can lead the enemies into a house and place landmines around corners to execute this strategy. Given their superior numbers, opponents will blindly rush into the house without a second thought and get eliminated.

1) Use a vehicle to displace and scatter them

Vehicles can be used as weapons in Free Fire. Even though they have no combat capabilities, they can deal a lot of damage. Users can ram their vehicles into a group of enemies to displace and scatter them. Those with low health may also get eliminated.

After ramming them once, the player can exit the vehicle and shoot them. Thanks to the squad being displaced, they will not mount an effective counter-attack. In the ensuing chaos, a squad-wipe can successfully be achieved.

Also Read Article Continues below

This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha