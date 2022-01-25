When will Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 be released?

Players can obtain cosmetics in Free Fire through various means, one of the most notable of which is the Elite Pass. The game’s tier-based reward system includes several themed items, and a new one is released every month.

Season 44 Elite Pass is currently running in the game and is set to end in around a week. Users are excited for the arrival of the upcoming one as it will bring a new set of rewards.

Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 release date

As the pass is released on a monthly basis, the Free Fire Elite Pass Season 45 will begin on 1 February after the current one ends. There will be a pre-order phase available a few days before the start, i.e., around 29-31 January.

Upon release, gamers can acquire the Elite Pass and Elite Bundle, which are the two paid versions for 499 diamonds and 999 diamonds, respectively.

Steps to purchase

Players can follow the steps given below to acquire the Free Fire Season 45 Elite Pass once it is made available:

Step 1: Users must tap on the Elite Pass icon to visit the section in-game. Later, they should press the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 2: The two paid versions mentioned above will appear on the screens. Gamers can choose between them and complete the payment to acquire the pass.

Leaked rewards

Rewards for the pass were leaked a few months ago. These are some of the items that users might find after the release:

0 Badges: Pickup Truck – Whirl of Swan

15 Badges: Ice Feathers Hoodie

50 Badges: Platinum Odette Bundle

80 Badges: SKS – Whirlwind Crease

100 Badges: Embrace Skyboard

125 Badges: FAMAS – Whirlwind Crease

150 Badges: Swan Embrace Loot Box

180 Badges: Wrapped Feathers Backpack

200 Badges: Smooth Sway emote

225 Badges: Silver Rothbart Bundle

Note: These are just the leaks, and Garena has confirmed no rewards.

