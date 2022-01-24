3 best apps to get Free Fire diamonds after OB32 update

The importance of diamonds in Free Fire is quite evident, and the premium in-game currency is required for a variety of purposes. Players can use it for purchases such as buying the Elite Pass, characters, and so on.

However, players are required to shell out real money to purchase the in-game currency. In light of the fact that not everyone has the financial means to spend money on items in a game, users seek ways to obtain free diamonds.

Note: Readers must check out the terms and services of each application before using them.

Apps to get free diamonds after Free Fire OB32 update

3) Poll Pay

Poll Pay is one of the most used GPT (GetPaidTo) applications, and it features offers like surveys that players have to complete. Collected earnings can later be withdrawn using any of the cashout options like gift cards.

However, as payout methods vary from country to country, gamers must first check the ones available in their country before performing any of the tasks.

2) Booyah

Numerous rewards are available through the BOOYAH app (Image via Play Store)

Booyah also emerges as a good option for users looking to acquire diamonds or other free rewards. The developers host numerous events through which gamers stand a chance to receive the same.

However, players will need to link their Free Fire account to this application if they wish to get the rewards.

1) Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is the best method for players (Image via Google Opinion Rewards)

Google Opinion Rewards is the most useful app for obtaining free diamonds, and it is used by a lot of players in the game’s community. After downloading the app, individuals can answer short and simple surveys to get Play Credits.

Once they have accumulated sufficient credits for a top-up, they can buy the diamonds in Free Fire directly.

Another thing to keep in mind is that gamers must never resort to illegal methods such as unlimited diamond generators because they could easily lead to a ban.

