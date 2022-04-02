How to bounty hunt in Weird West

Weird West is finally here after a brief delay and plenty of hype from western fans. Devolver Digital is finally taking on the old cowboy aesthetic with a stellar horror experience and some impressively unexpected twists.

The dark fantasy take on the old west has tons of things to do and countless hostile entities to duel. Players can seek out bounties for an exciting challenge and a heavy gold payout.

Bounty hunting in Weird West

Any playable character in Weird West can hunt down bounties with a few simple steps. Just use the in-game map to find the way to the local bounty board and seek out the newest target.

Players should keep a lookout for a crosshair icon on their map. An orange glow to that icon indicates that there are fresh bounties ready to pluck. Head to the board and accept the task. Some boards have two or three, so users can take as many as they want.

After taking on the bounty, the target will be marked on the map. A tight time limit will begin immediately after accepting, and travel time is the biggest drain on that resource. The timer stops as soon as the target is either in custody or dead in the dirt.

Taking down bounty in Weird West

Once users have the target in their sights, they often have a choice to make. Most bounties can be taken in dead or alive. Some will require one or the other, but there are very different strategies for each option.

Taking in a bounty cold is straightforward, though not necessarily easy. Simply pick an entryway, check the weaponry, and start shooting.

Pump a charge into every soul in the base, including the boss with the bounty on their head. Loot the boss's corpse to find the necessary proof of the kill.

Taking one in warm will require a stealthier approach. Enemies can only be knocked out non-lethally when they are caught unaware. Knock them out and follow the prompt to arrest them.

After that, gamers will have to sneak through the camp with a handcuffed hanger-on. Luckily, gang members are fair game, so blasting everyone except the boss is a viable option.

Live-caught bounties do have an extra detail. Since they go to jail, gang members can later spring them and attempt to hunt players down. If the latter wants a little extra surprise challenge down the road, keeping bounties alive can make for a fun experience.

Whether Weird West gamers are bringing back a cuffed boss or the contents of his pockets, they need only approach the local sheriff. Turn in the proof and collect the payment from him to complete the bounty hunt.

