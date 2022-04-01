How to unlock and ride a horse in Weird West

The setting of Weird West makes it perfect for players wanting to travel on a horse. Horses are an important part of the new game by the developers at Devolver Digital. Players can use horses to move from location to location in the game in a fast manner.

There are a couple of different ways to obtain a horse. One is through the now-closed pre-purchase method. Another option requires in-game currency to get a four-legged travel companion.

How to get a horse in Weird West

Players can purchase a horse from any stable they find (Image via Devolver Digital)

Players who pre-purchased the game were given a horse as a reward. The starting horse, known as Calamity, can be retrieved via the mailbox by those who purchased Weird West before it was released.

Other players who bought the game after it was officially launched will need to get their horse in a different way. There are stables scattered around the map with horses that cost around $200. This price may increase as the game progresses.

Additionally, players can simply steal a horse if there is one available in the scene they load into. This may decrease the Honor attribute of the character, but it is completely free.

Any of these methods can be used to obtain a horse. It just depends on what type of character and playstyle the player is hoping for when making the decision.

How to ride a horse in Weird West

Walk up to a horse and press the interact button to saddle up and ride it (Image via Devolver Digital)

Horses can be used for basic travel, for a bit of extra storage if one is equipped with a saddlebag, or for chasing down the timed and often elusive Bounties that can be claimed.

Whether it is an owned horse, a stolen horse, or a wild horse, players just need to approach the animal and interact with it. Once players walk up to a horse, the button to press will appear on the screen and players can hit it to mount the horse.

Using the directional movement inputs will allow players to control the horse. Although it isn't always necessary to ride a horse, it comes in handy in some situations.

The game places a major focus on exploration, so some players may want to take their time and walk around the world of Weird West. Otherwise, zooming around on a horse is the most efficient means of travel in the game.

