Xbox Game Pass adds 8 new games in March 2022, including Weird West and Shredders on Day 1

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled the list of titles coming to the service across PC, Console, and Cloud in 2022, and it contains some amazing indie titles.
Game Pass, a subscription-based service by Xbox, is undoubtedly the best subscription-based service in the gaming industry. It offers hundreds of top-tier titles across PC, Xbox Consoles (One and the Series X|S), as well as on phones using cloud gaming.
After an amazing roster in the first half of March 2022, which included Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far, and Young Souls, Xbox is bringing more titles to the service.
All new games coming to Game Pass in the second half of March 2022
Xbox Game Pass brought some amazing titles in the first half of March 2022. The hottest amongst them was undoubtedly Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. While the second half of March doesn’t bring any titles of that caliber, it does introduce some amazing titles to the service.
- Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 17
- The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 17
- Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) ID@Xbox – March 22
- Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 22
- Norco (PC) ID@Xbox – March 24
- F1 2021 (Console) EA Play – March 24
- Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 29
- Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 31
Shredders, Norco, and Weird West are debuting Day 1 on Game Pass. Aside from the slew of amazing new titles, Xbox is also bringing touch control to the following titles.
- Among Us
- Katamari Damacy Reroll
- Lumines Remastered
- Pupperazzi
- Rubber Bandits
- Spelunky 2
- Telling Lies
- Undungeon
- Young Souls
Shadow Warrior 2, Destiny 2, and more games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon
Game Pass is a subscription-based service that brings new and amazing games on a regular basis. Unfortunately, this also means that some games also leave the service from time to time. The following games are leaving the Game Pass in March, with Destiny 2 in April 2022.
- Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – March 31
- Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31
- Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC) – April 11
