Xbox Game Pass adds 8 new games in March 2022, including Weird West and Shredders on Day 1

Xbox Game Pass has unveiled the list of titles coming to the service across PC, Console, and Cloud in 2022, and it contains some amazing indie titles.

Game Pass, a subscription-based service by Xbox, is undoubtedly the best subscription-based service in the gaming industry. It offers hundreds of top-tier titles across PC, Xbox Consoles (One and the Series X|S), as well as on phones using cloud gaming.

After an amazing roster in the first half of March 2022, which included Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy, Far, and Young Souls, Xbox is bringing more titles to the service.

All new games coming to Game Pass in the second half of March 2022

Xbox Game Pass brought some amazing titles in the first half of March 2022. The hottest amongst them was undoubtedly Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy. While the second half of March doesn’t bring any titles of that caliber, it does introduce some amazing titles to the service.

Shredders (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 17

The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 17

Tainted Grail: Conquest (Console) ID@Xbox – March 22

Zero Escape: The Nonary Games (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 22

Norco (PC) ID@Xbox – March 24

F1 2021 (Console) EA Play – March 24

Crusader Kings III (Xbox Series X|S) ID@Xbox – March 29

Weird West (Cloud, Console, and PC) ID@Xbox – March 31

Shredders, Norco, and Weird West are debuting Day 1 on Game Pass. Aside from the slew of amazing new titles, Xbox is also bringing touch control to the following titles.

Among Us

Katamari Damacy Reroll

Lumines Remastered

Pupperazzi

Rubber Bandits

Spelunky 2

Telling Lies

Undungeon

Young Souls

Shadow Warrior 2, Destiny 2, and more games are leaving Xbox Game Pass soon

Game Pass is a subscription-based service that brings new and amazing games on a regular basis. Unfortunately, this also means that some games also leave the service from time to time. The following games are leaving the Game Pass in March, with Destiny 2 in April 2022.

Madden NFL 20 (Cloud, Console, and PC) EA Play – March 31

Narita Boy (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31

Shadow Warrior 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – March 31

Destiny 2: Beyond Light, Shadowkeep, and Forsaken (PC) – April 11

