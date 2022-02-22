Five day-one releases in March 2022 that make Xbox Game Pass a must-have deal

Every month, Microsoft releases two batches of new Xbox Game Pass titles. Typically, Microsoft begins each month by revealing the new Xbox Game Pass games that will be available for the next two weeks, followed by the second set of titles in the middle of the month.

Previous release date announcements, on the other hand, might occasionally provide fans with a sneak peak at what's coming to Xbox Game Pass soon.

The latest Xbox Game Pass games for March 2022 are no exception. Microsoft has not yet officially revealed all of the titles that will be available on Xbox Game Pass in March 2022, but prior release dates offer fans an indication of what to anticipate.

There are five titles that Game Pass users may anticipate seeing added to the service in March 2022, all of which are day-one releases.

Here is a list of all the titles that have been confirmed for the Xbox Game Pass in March 2022

Please remember that this isn't an exhaustive list, and these games will very certainly be joined by a slew of others that have yet to be announced. It's also likely that these titles will be delayed, causing their Game Pass release dates to be pushed back as well.

1) FAR: Changing Tides - (March 1)

Changing Tides takes place in the ocean, whereas Lone Sails took place on a special ship capable of navigating huge wastelands. Players take control of Toe, a character who must navigate a flooded post-apocalyptic planet.

Players can anticipate a meditative side-scrolling adventure filled with hard puzzles, a hand-painted setting, and utterly beautiful music to accompany them on this incredible voyage, similar to its predecessor.

The Game Pass will launch on March 1, 2022, with a day-one launch. For many users, the Xbox Game Pass games on day-one are what make the subscription worthwhile, since it allows them to receive immediate access to brand-new releases without having to pay full price.

2) Shredders - (March 17)

While skating was tremendously popular in the late 1990s and early 2000s because of the success of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater, another comparable activity, snowboarding, experienced substantial development in the game industry.

Foam Punch's Shredders hopes to reintroduce snowboarding into the spotlight. Shredders is another example of a gaming sport with a long history. With that being said, it has been making a comeback in recent years.

Shredders, a snowboarding game, will be available on the Game Pass on March 17, marking another day-one release for the service. Shredders were supposed to be one of the new Game Pass titles for February 2022, but it appears to have been secretly pushed back to March.

3) A Memoir Blue - (March 24)

A Memoir Blue is an interactive poem that tells the narrative of a champion swimmer reflecting on her tumultuous relationship with her mother through stories from her life and emotions.

On March 24, Game Pass users may play Annapurna Interactive's new indie game, A Memoir Blue. It is about a great swimmer recalling a journey she had with her mother as a youngster.

Annapurna Interactive games are recognized for having an "artistic" atmosphere to them, and it appears like A Memoir Blue will be no exception.

4) Crusader Kings 3 - (March 29)

Crusader Kings 3 is a grand strategic role-playing game that received positive reviews upon its initial release. Crusader Kings 3 has received multiple accolades and continues to receive new patches and expansions, so any strategy lovers looking for something fresh to play should give it a try when it launches on Xbox Game Pass on March 29.

Crusader Kings 3 is the fourth Xbox Game Pass day-one game for consoles that have already been announced for March 2022. Crusader Kings 3 has been available on the PC for a while now, but it's just now making its console premiere.

5) Weird West - (March 31)

Weird West will be a leading action role-playing game with deep sim aspects and randomized components that change with each playtime. The game is based on the Weird West genre, from which it gets its name, in which players assume the roles of heroes on the American frontier and come face to face with otherworldly forces.

Weird West is the only Xbox Game Pass game announced for March 2022 as of now. WolfEye Studios' Weird West is an action RPG created by creators who formerly worked on the Dishonored game at Arkane Studios.

Weird West was meant to be out in January, but it was postponed to give it more polish. Unless the game is delayed again, Xbox Game Pass customers should be able to play the top-down realistic simulator on March 31.

