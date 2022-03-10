"One of the best games of the year": Why Guardians of the Galaxy on the Xbox Game Pass is a must-play

Guardians of the Galaxy will be one of the most significant entrants to the Xbox Game Pass in March. The AAA title is set to arrive on March 10 for all existing Xbox Game Pass owners and is available on both PC and console.

This brings an incredible opportunity for many gamers as specific reasons make the game a must-play once it becomes available.

While many AAA and indie titles become available occasionally, not all are worth it. Playing a specific game comes down to tastes and preferences, and a great game for one may not be so for another.

There were reports that Square Enix wasn't entirely happy with the game's revenues. This may have been a possible reason for bringing the game early on the Xbox Game Pass. One's loss is another's gain as the existing owners get a game worth playing and completing.

Guardians of the Galaxy on Xbox Game Pass is a must-play

The biggest reason for trying the game on the subscription service is down to the fact that it's a great game. Among the genres, the Guardians of the Galaxy holds its ground.

painfulgamer @painfulgamer1



#Avengers #MilesMorales #metacritic Daily reminder: live service multiplayer games will never surpass a complete single player experience. Daily reminder: live service multiplayer games will never surpass a complete single player experience. #Avengers #MilesMorales #metacritic https://t.co/NtdknkSU3z

When it comes to superhero games, the recent years have been dry, except for Spider-Man games on the PlayStation. Avengers was a flop as per critics and fans alike. The only worthwhile release in the genre is Guardians of the Galaxy due to some fantastic features of the game.

Firstly, the game is entirely single-player and has no microtransactions. When players download a copy of the pass, they get the entire game with everything achievable by playing.

Multi-player games may be on trend, but not everyone can afford to play in a competitive sense. There's no such worry with the game in discussion as players can pick it and play at their own pace.

Gameplay is simple to understand and yet it doesn't get boring. While players play in the boots of Star-Lord, they can still command their teammates - other NPC characters like Drax, Gamora, and more.

The game truly excels at the narrative and how the story is showcased. It has already won the best game narrative at The Game Awards 2021. While some complain that Marvel movies drive away from comics, the game sticks closer to the original lore.

Jamie Moran @JamieMoranUK Guardians Of The Galaxy Won Best Narrative at The Game Awards.



Easily one of the Best games of the Year



Guardians Of The Galaxy Won Best Narrative at The Game Awards.Easily one of the Best games of the Year https://t.co/8HV7Qt7LUN

Screenplay and voice direction are top-notch as the characters feel life-like and full of expressions. The emphasis on interaction stands out, be it over a happy or troublesome one.

The overall story is very tight and enticing, which will keep the player engaged. The plot isn't being given out here, so players can discover it all by themselves.

However, they should anticipate a lot of thrills and suspense as they take on a new enemy as protectors of the galaxy. Putting aside all aspects of the game, the overall practice with the game also helps it stand out.

There are skins that players can get, but they're not given in through microtransactions. The art, character design, execution, and story have been put brilliantly and in sync.

Existing owners won't have to pay an additional dime to enjoy the game on the Xbox Game Pass. Many choices make it confusing for players to pick a suitable game. However, they can't go wrong if they decide to go with Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy when March 10 arrives.

