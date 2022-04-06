Trek to Yomi showcases Samurai action gameplay, release date, and more

Last summer's E3, Trek to Yomi, was revealed as a stunning samurai game influenced by classic Japanese films and famous filmmakers such as Akira Kurosawa. Trek to Yomi's release date has been officially revealed via a new trailer.

An extended gameplay trailer published displays the opening fifteen minutes of Trek to Yomi, featuring sequences from earlier trailers as well as tiny glances of the game's gameplay.

The trailer shows Hiroki, a teenage warrior, hacking and stabbing his way past waves of samurai on his journey to his damaged hamlet, with both the video's title and a teaser at the conclusion formally announcing that Trek to Yomi would be released one month from today, on May 5.

Trek to Yomi’s unique black and white gameplay video

While the majority of the video is devoid of UI, retaining the Trek to Yomi's vintage Japanese cinema style, there are a few pop-ups scattered throughout the early levels that offer players a glimpse of the game's combo mechanisms.

Although most of the opponents are defeated by swinging wildly at them, the game does have combination moves such as the "Stunning Combination" for added visual impact and spectacular ending moves with black and white bloodstreams.

Although the game's aesthetics contributes to its distinctive visual appeal, the game will seek to carve out its own distinct specialty in a genre that has seen an invasion of elevated games in recent years. In recent years, samurai games have exploded in popularity, with titles like Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima and FromSoftware's Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

Devolver Digital and developer Flying Wild Hog have been tempting fans with fresh information and gameplay since the announcement of the game's star-studded voice cast and following in the footsteps of previous very popular samurai games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Ghost of Tsushima.

Despite the fact that the game was announced last summer and appeared to be riding the wave of enormously successful samurai games in recent years, Devolver Digital had only offered a hazy release date for the highly anticipated project. It will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on May 5.

The game was revealed as a Day 1 game for Xbox Game Pass in December, and the State of Play show last month reduced the release date down to Spring of this year.

