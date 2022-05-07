How many chapters are there in Trek to Yomi?

Trek to Yomi is a trek through Japan during its Edo period. Players take on the role of a young Samurai named Hiroki on a revenge-fueled journey. His village has been destroyed, and naturally, he wants to sever the mortal coil of those responsible.

The game utilizes neat camera angles in conjunction with a pseudo-side-scrolling, though linear, level design. Hiroki not only wields a Samurai katana, but he’ll also obtain additional weapons along the way, like bo-shurikens, which will ultimately help Hiroki clear a path through enemies and bosses alike.

The entirety of this black-and-white action game is separated into chapters, of which there are seven: six chapters, plus the ending.

Seven chapters may seem small for a game, but do keep in mind that Trek to Yomi is an indie title. Indie games tend to be leaner with their gameplay, oftentimes lacking fluff to pad out the runtime. In many cases, this can be a boon for games — and it certainly is for Trek to Yomi — as the game never overstays its welcome.

In addition to the seven chapters, Trek to Yomi also has 28 achievements and trophies for players to earn. Half of the achievements and trophies are related to the main game, for example:

End of Kindergarten : Completed Chapter 1

: Completed Chapter 1 After the Storm : Completed Chapter 2

: Completed Chapter 2 Dust and Ashes : Completed Chapter 3

: Completed Chapter 3 Fleeting Destiny : Completed Chapter 4

: Completed Chapter 4 Afterlife Traveler : Completed Chapter 5

: Completed Chapter 5 Trek’s End? : Completed Chapter 6

: Completed Chapter 6 Samurai Dies Twice: Completed the game

So, if a player is ever curious about just how far they have come or have left to go, they can always take a peek at their achievements and trophies to get the answer.

Considering there are seven chapters, players will likely spend between five and seven hours to beat the game. That means each level will take about 45 minutes to an hour to finish. However, it could potentially take longer, depending on the difficulty the game is set to and whether or not players invest time finding every collectible.

In fact, there are achievements and trophies related to beating bosses without taking damage, finishing a chapter without dying, and Kensei mode (a one-hit kill mode).

Those kinds of challenges add a lot of replay value, not to mention the various choices Hiroki can make. Trek to Yomi is available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/Series S, and Windows. It can be found on the Xbox Game Pass.

