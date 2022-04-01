8 video game characters created by players in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: Scorpion, Kratos, and more

Among the many positives of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands, the game's character creator is one of the most fun things in the right hands. As a result, there are several exciting game features, including fan-favorite ones from the previous Borderlands games.

Additionally, the character creator has allowed players to showcase their talents and create beautiful specimens. What's even more incredible is that Tiny Tina's Wonderlands' players have even created iconic video game characters from other franchises.

Gearbox's decision to make a stand-alone Tiny Tina game has yielded gold for the studio. Fans and critics have equally loved the game, as many players have expressed the joy they've had with it.

The character creator may not impact the game directly. However, it has added a degree of fun. Fans get the opportunity to create characters that suit their personalities. So naturally, other video games and their characters haven't been left behind due to the inspiration they provide.

Tiny Tina's Wonderlands players have recreated some fantastic video game characters

It's no surprise that video game characters are inspiring people. Games, in general, have some of the best art styles and character designs. With the amount of freedom the character creator offers, players have utilized their limitless potential.

1) Geralt

There's been a new announcement of a new Witcher game to come. One player has already tried their hand at recreating Geralt in the game. Based on the design, it's a positive recreation.

2) Sub Zero

There have been a series of characters from Mortal Kombat that have been generated in the game. The first one includes an iconic character from the universe.

The Ice Prince has been designed by a player and looks quite accurate in terms of how the character is in its own game. Sub Zero has been a part of many battles with his archnemesis Scorpion. Seeing the character in the game is quite unique and amazing.

3) Scorpion

The Sub Zero in the earlier entry was recreated in response to a Scorpion design. The Prince of Hell was designed by a player who apparently did it "accidentally." This is also one of the best-looking characters from another video game that has been generated in Tiny Tina's Wonderlands.

4) Dragon Ball Z

It's hard to tell which character has been used as an inspiration. One thing's for certain - there's a clear inspiration drawn from+ Dragon Ball Z heroes.

5) Reptile

Sub Zero and Scorpion aren't the only two characters from Mortal Kombat who have made an appearance. Reptile, the evil character with poison in its fangs have also been generated. This design replicates the more humane looking version of him rather than the beast form.

6) Mileena

A female character from the Mortal Kombat universe has also made its way to Tiny Tina's Wonderland. After seeing the previous creations, one player decided to recreate the demonic queen in the game.

7) Kratos

God of War is one of the most iconic video game series ever made and part of its success is due to Kratos' storyline as well as design. The way the character was developed throughout the series made the game what it is to a large extent. One player was quick to recreate him in the latest Borderlands themed game.

8) Zavala

Destiny 2 is considered by many too to be one of the best looter-shooters ever made. In that sense, it shares some similarities with Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. One player seems to have found a stronger way to interconnect the two games by recreating Zavala.

These are 8 video game characters that have crept their way into Tiny Tina's Wonderlands. This has been possible thanks to the creativity of the players and the freedom the game offers. It'll be interesting to see which new characters are recreated in the game in the coming days.

