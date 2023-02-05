Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is gearing up to be one of the most-anticipated AAA releases this year. With the game set to drop on March 3, 2023, Team Ninja has announced the release of a playable demo.

The RPG’s demo will go live on February 24, 2023, for the major platforms of PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC via Steam and Game Pass.

Additionally, those who can download and complete the demo ahead of the game’s release will be able to get their hands on the “Crouching Dragon Helmet” downloadable content.

Team Ninja is also making it so that the save data from the Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty demo will be carried over to the main game when it releases early next month.

What to expect from Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty’s combat will be similar to Team Ninja’s other incredibly successful IP, Nioh. According to some of the more recent gameplay trailers and live footage, RPG's gameplay will emphasize the mechanics of parrying, dodging, and blocking incoming attacks.

Like in Nioh, players can also summon spirits who will aid them in battle. It will be one of the core aspects of gameplay that one will have o familiarize themselves with to make combat significantly more manageable.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will remain a Souls-like merciless experience to its core, and mastering all the various tools in the player’s arsenal will be one of the best ways of approaching the game.

Moreover, players will be able to rotate between different fighting styles, with each style representing one of the five elements of nature. These stances will be called “phases” in the RPG.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be set in 184 AD China during the era of the Later Han Dynasty. The term “Wo Long” stands for the crouching dragon, which in mythos refers to a hero with immense potential but is yet to live up to their destiny.

Hence, Wo Long refers to the player character whose goal will be to rise to be a great hero as the narrative progresses, and he rids the land of invaders and monsters.

The story will primarily rotate around the militia of the kingdom, with average playtime expected to last around 40 hours.

