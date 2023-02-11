Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features earth-shattering elemental Wizardry Spells

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja's upcoming action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is one of 2023's most hotly anticipated titles, especially for fans of the souls-like genre. The game takes a somewhat different approach from the traditional souls-like progression system in Team Ninja's previous projects, i.e., the Nioh games and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin.

However, there are still a few key elements that Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty retains from the Nioh games. One of the key gameplay aspects that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja incorporated into Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's gameplay is the Wizardry Spells system. Like in Nioh 2, players can create their own playstyle in the game by choosing certain weapons, armor sets, and skills.

Although the combat is more geared towards melee in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, players have an extensive option of active and passive Wizardry Spells and skills.

Not much is known about the Wizardry Spells system yet. However, Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have given fans a glimpse at the earth-shattering skills and Wizardry Spells in their upcoming action role-playing game.

Team Ninja showcases skill tree of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty apart from elemental Wizardry Spells

Among the new additions to the gameplay and combat system in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty are the Wizardry Spells, which act the same way as the talismans and scrolls in Nioh 2. Team Ninja massively overhauled the combat system for the game, making it much more deliberate and counter-focused than their previous titles.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial



This bog will cause damage over time to enemies touching it and decrease their movement speed. As the bog can stall enemies, it helps create openings for your next attack. Deathly Bog is an earth phase Wizardry Spell that creates a bog in the nearby area.This bog will cause damage over time to enemies touching it and decrease their movement speed. As the bog can stall enemies, it helps create openings for your next attack. #WolongFallenDynasty Deathly Bog is an earth phase Wizardry Spell that creates a bog in the nearby area.This bog will cause damage over time to enemies touching it and decrease their movement speed. As the bog can stall enemies, it helps create openings for your next attack. #WolongFallenDynasty https://t.co/rOXA4XE5Fr

However, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty still retains quite a few elements from the Nioh titles, the most prominent being the Wizardry system. This is something that Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja have recently showcased in great detail, including an in-depth look at a few spells and a glimpse at the Wizardry Spells tree.

Much like in Nioh 2, the spells in the game are elemental in nature, giving players active and passive abilities to use during combat. One of the most recently showcased spells, Deathly Bog, is an earth-phase Wizardry Spell that creates a bog in the nearby area. The bog created by the spell causes damage to enemies over time as long as they stay within the radius.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial



Use the Wizardry Spells tree to select the spell that will become key to your play style, and unlock them in a way that keeps the sequence in mind for future spells you may want to learn. Wizardry Spells can be learned by using points that are earned by leveling up.Use the Wizardry Spells tree to select the spell that will become key to your play style, and unlock them in a way that keeps the sequence in mind for future spells you may want to learn. #WoLong Wizardry Spells can be learned by using points that are earned by leveling up. Use the Wizardry Spells tree to select the spell that will become key to your play style, and unlock them in a way that keeps the sequence in mind for future spells you may want to learn. #WoLong https://t.co/UZuhBtncSX

Another spell, called Unseeable Form, is a water phase spell that turns the caster's body invisible for a certain period of time. This allows them to sneak by patrolling enemies and even some minibosses.

Team Ninja also gave players a first look at the game's Wizardry Spells tree, with multiple unlockable spells that players can learn by leveling up. The developer is best known for creating role-playing experiences with a heavy emphasis on combat and challenging boss encounters. Despite being a very niche title and basically a cult classic among souls-like fans, Nioh 2 is one of the best combat-focused role-playing experiences out there.

With Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty practically being a spiritual successor to Nioh and its stellar sequel, it looks to be yet another great entry in the souls-like genre.

Fortunately, players who want to try out the game won't have to wait much longer, as Koei Tecmo is making a demo available on all platforms before the official release. The demo is scheduled to go live on February 24, 2023, with the game's launch being just a week after that.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

