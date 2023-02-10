Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty all PlayStation and Xbox game modes explained

Koei Tecmo and Team Ninja recently revealed detailed information regarding the console game modes for their upcoming action role-playing game, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. The information comes courtesy of an official FAQ page that went live, answering many technical and gameplay-related queries that players might have before pre-ordering the game on their platform of choice.

Alongside the many console performance modes, Koei Tecmo and developer Team Ninja also unraveled the PC requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Given the game is due for release in just a few short weeks, it's not surprising that the developers are finally coming out with the technical specifications regarding their hotly anticipated action role-playing game.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is releasing as a cross-generation title, meaning it will be released simultaneously on the current-generation (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) and the previous-generation (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One) consoles. As such, it offers various performance options for console players, especially for current-generation machines.

Similarly to Team Ninja's previous souls-like title, Nioh 2, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers multiple performance modes for current-generation consoles

Much like Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's previous projects, namely Nioh 2 and Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty offers two distinct performance modes on current-generation consoles, one that prioritizes framerate, and the other that prioritizes visual fidelity.

Although the FAQ page does not give a proper resolution and framerate target for each mode, it can be speculated that it will be the same as their previous titles. What is different this time around is the lack of any performance modes for last-generation consoles, i.e., PlayStation 4 Pro, and Xbox One S|X.

For the last-generation consoles, Team Ninja has given a single target resolution and framerate, which for some players can be a deal-breaker, especially considering Team Ninja's previous titles have always featured multiple performance modes for these consoles. The following is a complete breakdown of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's console game modes:

PlayStation 5

Maximum resolution target: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Maximum framerate traget: 60fps

60fps Graphics modes: Resolution mode (prioritize high framerate), Performance mode (prioritize high framerate)

Xbox Series X

Maximum resolution target: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Maximum framerate traget: 60fps

60fps Graphics modes: Resolution mode (prioritize high framerate), Performance mode (prioritize high framerate)

Xbox Series S

Maximum resolution target: 2560 x 1440

2560 x 1440 Maximum framerate traget: 60fps

60fps Graphics modes: Resolution mode (prioritize high framerate), Performance mode (prioritize high framerate)

PlayStation 4 Pro

Maximum resolution target: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Maximum framerate traget: 30fps

30fps Graphics modes: N/A

Xbox One X

Maximum resolution target: 3840 x 2160 (4K)

3840 x 2160 (4K) Maximum framerate traget: 30fps

30fps Graphics modes: N/A

PlayStation 4

Maximum resolution target: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Maximum framerate traget: 30fps

30fps Graphics modes: N/A

Xbox One

Maximum resolution target: 1920 x 1080

1920 x 1080 Maximum framerate traget: 30fps

30fps Graphics modes: N/A

The official FAQ page also mentions that the game will use dynamic resolution across all consoles to reach the target framerates, which is no surprise given how aggressive the dynamic resolution scaler usually is in most Team Ninja-developed titles.

Team Ninja also revealed Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty's PC system requirements

Alongside the console game modes, Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo also revealed the PC system requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. While the system requirements aren't exceptionally high, compared to a few recently released AAA titles, such as Square Enix's Forspoken and Hogwarts Legacy. It is still a massive step up from the requirements of Team Ninja's previous games.

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty @WoLongOfficial



Save file will be transferable to the final game available on March 3rd! Download Feb. 24th & play with friends!



Game ➤ #WoLongFallenDynasty playable demo available February 24th for PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Steam & Microsoft Store!

Save file will be transferable to the final game available on March 3rd! Download Feb. 24th & play with friends!

Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty:

Minimum requirements

OS: Windows10, Windows 11, 64bit

Windows10, Windows 11, 64bit Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3400G

Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3400G Memory: 8 GB RAM

8 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, Radeon RX 570 4GB

GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, Radeon RX 570 4GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played

16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played Additional Notes: HDD, 720p30fps

Recommended requirements

OS: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit

Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT

Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB

GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 60 GB available space

60 GB available space Sound Card: 16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played

16 bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played Additional Notes: HDD, 1080p60fps

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023, for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and Windows PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store).

