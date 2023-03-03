How to invade in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

One of the most common features of a Soulslike video game is the ability to invade games, and Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty will be no different. This feature is available to any player who turns it on, but it will take some additional time to unlock. Presently, you cannot simply start up the game and begin your invasion career.

If you want to 'Platinum' Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will have to spend some time defending against invaders in the latest Soulslike title from Koei Tecmo. Thankfully, for hardcore PvP fans, you won’t have to wait too long before you can show up in another player’s world and try to invade them.

This article will explain how players can invade and participate in the PvP elements of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty.

How to invade and take part in PvP in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

To invade in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you will first have to get through Part 2 of the game’s storyline. This means that you must defeat Zhang Jiao, the leader of the Yellow Turban Rebellion, during the stage 'The Demon Heart of the Yellow Heaven.'

This essentially means that you can access the invading feature a few hours into the game, depending on how much you grind through battles and optional objectives. Once you’ve defeated Zhang Jiao, you’re ready to invade other Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty objectives. It’s simply a matter of finding a Battle Flag in a stage.

From here, simply select “Online Lobby,” and then “Invade.” This will queue you up for players who also have invasions enabled in their games. If you prefer, you can simply turn off invasions, so for the players who aren’t interested in any PvP elements, they aren’t forced to take part in this.

However, if you want to Platinum Wo Long, you'll need to defend against 10 invaders. The trophy Eye for an Eye is one of the many available trophies in the game, so if you’re going for full completion, you must be prepared to battle several invading characters and win. Although invasions don’t really go away, you can prevent other players from invading you.

If you want to avoid invasions from players, that’s an easy enough task. Simply access the Settings menu, look for “Invasions by Hostile Players,” and click on “Do not allow.” With this setting, invasions can still happen, but they'll feature AI characters instead of actual players. Doing so should allow players who don't want to PvP to obtain the invasion trophy.

Thankfully, you can still play co-op in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty without having invasions enabled. You can simply join up with a friend and do battle against the forces of Later Han-era China in Koei Tecmo’s Soulslike.

When it comes to PvP, you can only play against other combatants on your platform. As of writing this article, the game doesn't feature cross-platform play, but that could potentially change in the future. In addition, if you’re playing on PlayStation or Xbox consoles, you'll require the appropriate subscription service.

That’s all there is to using the invade function in Koei Tecmo’s latest Soulslike that's set in the Later Han era. Players can access this function early on in the game, and invade anytime as long as they have access to a Battle Flag. You can read Sportskeeda's review of the game here.

