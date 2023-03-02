When is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releasing this week? Date, time, and platform revealed for all regions

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo's upcoming Souls-like action role-playing game. With its looming release inching ever closer by the minute, Koei Tecmo has revealed the official launch timings for all regions in advance.
The RPG is easily one of the most anticipated titles of 2023, especially for those itching for a quality Souls-like experience. Given Team Ninja's track record of creating games like Nioh, Nioh 2, and, most recently, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, this frontier isn't new for developers.
Here's everything you need to know regarding Team Ninja's upcoming release, including the platforms on which it will be available, release timing for all regions, and PC system requirements.
When is Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty releasing for all platforms?
As Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a cross-generational title, it is due for arrival on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S as well as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles alongside Windows PC (via Steam). The game is also scheduled to release on day one on Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC.
The game is scheduled to launch globally on March 3 and is already available for pre-load on all platforms.
For the PC version, Koei Tecmo has provided a detailed chart disclosing the scheduled release unlock timings for the game on Steam for the following regions:
- New York: 3 AM EST
- Chicago: 2 AM CST
- Los Angeles: 12 AM PST
- Mexico City: 2 AM CST
- Bogota: 3 AM COT
- Brasilia: 5 AM BRT
- London: 8 AM GMT
- Paris: 9 AM CET
- Cairo: 10 AM EET
- Cape Town: 10 AM SAST
- Warsaw: 9 AM CET
- Dubai: 12 AM GST
- Riyadh: 11 AM AST
- Seoul: 1 PM KST
- Beijing: 12 PM CST
- Singapore: 12 PM SGT
- Tokyo: 1 PM JST
- Taipei: 12 PM CST
- Sydney: 3 PM AEDT
- Wellington: 5 PM NZDT
What are the pre-order bonuses for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?
Like most modern AA releases, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is offered in two versions: a standard $60 version with the base game and pre-order bonus content. and a premium $85 Deluxe Edition with the base game, pre-order bonus, and the following extra items:
- Zhuque Armor
- Baihu Armor
- Digital Art Book
- Digital Mini Soundtrack
- Season Pass (Includes additional DLC of Battle of Zhongyuan, Conqueror of Jiangdong, Upheaval in Jingxiang, and Season Pass Bonus Qinglong Armor)
- Qinglong Armor
The pre-order bonus, available to players that pre-purchase the game, includes the following armor sets:
What are the PC system requirements for Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty?
As a cross-generational title, Team Ninja's upcoming Souls-like action role-playing game boasts some hefty system requirements, including an RTX 2060 as the recommended graphics processor. Here are the minimum and recommended system requirements:
Minimum requirements
- OS: Windows10, Windows 11, 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400, AMD Ryzen 5 3400G
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce GTX 1650 4GB, Radeon RX 570 4GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Sound Card: 16-bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played
- Additional Notes: HDD, 720p30fps
Recommended requirements
- OS: Windows 10, Windows 11, 64bit
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700, AMD Ryzen 5 3600XT
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: GeForce RTX 2060 6GB, Radeon RX 5700XT 8GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Network: Broadband Internet connection
- Storage: 60 GB available space
- Sound Card: 16-bit stereo, 48kHz WAVE file can be played
- Additional Notes: HDD, 1080p60fps
Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty differentiates itself in many Souls-like titles in key areas, including its timing-based combat system and a completely overhauled progression system. Team Ninja and Koei Tecmo made a demo available for all platforms to give players a taste of the changes brought to the table with their new game.
The demo allows players to play through the game's first two chapters. This version is great for trying changes made by Team Ninja to the combat system and understanding the mechanics of deflecting attacks, using elemental wizardry skills and martial arts. Players can also carry over their progress from the demo to the final game.