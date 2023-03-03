5 best Wizardry Skills in Fire Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is Team Ninja’s latest action RPG and allows players to dive into historical China as it's set in 184 A.D., the Three Kingdoms Era. The vibrant world of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is filled with demonic forces and players must suppress these entities using a wide range of skills in their arsenal. The Fire Phase is one of the many Wizardry skills or spells that one can use to defeat foes.

Fire Bolt, Fire Blast, Engulfing Inferno, Scorch Sweep, and Bursting Fireball are some of the best Fire Phase spells in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. Each of these skills has a Spirit requirement tied to it. Presently, there are fourteen skills in the Fire Phase to choose from, using which players can create their own powerful builds.

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions.

Fire Bolt, Fire Blast, and three useful skills from the Fire Phase in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty features five categories of elemental skills: Wood Phase, Metal Phase, Fire Phase, Earth Phase, and Water Phase. All six of these categories have fourteen skills or spells to choose from, with each of these skills being tied to a Virtue level and Morale Rank.

Listed below are some of the best spells in the Fire Phase:

1) Fire Bolt

Fire Bolt is the best early-game Fire Phase skill to acquire (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fire Virtue level: 2

Morale Rank: 0

Fire Bolt allows players to shoot a fire orb, making it ideal for early-game encounters. While there are a plethora of weapons to choose from, having a basic Fire Phase skill like Fire Bolt can help players get out of difficult situations, especially when swarmed by enemies.

2) Fireblast

Fireblast travels in a parabolic arc (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fire Virtue level: 4

Morale Rank: 0

After getting accustomed to the basic Fire Bolt, players can obtain Fireblast after reaching Virtue level 4. Fireblast allows one to discharge a fireball that travels in an arc and explodes upon impact with enemies or any surface/terrain. This is a potent spell to damage foes who are beside rocks or walls and are attempting to corner the player.

3) Engulfing Inferno

Engulfing Inferno creates pillars of fire (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fire Virtue level: 25

Morale Rank: 7

Using Engulfing Inferno results in the creation of intimidating pillars of flames that rise from the ground and deal significant amounts of damage to enemies caught in their range. Players must note that it takes some time for the flames to rise, so it's best to create some distance before using this spell.

4) Scorch Sweep

This skill acts like a flamethrower (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fire Virtue level: 20

Morale Rank: 7

With this spell, players can release a continuous stream of fire from left to right in front of them. It's essentially a flamethrower that deals continuous fire damage to all enemies hit by it. In general, Scorch Sweep is an excellent area-of-effect attack to deal with multiple opponents. Players can obtain this skill after hitting Virtue level 20.

5) Bursting Fireball

This skill allows players to shoot multiple fireballs (Image via Koei Tecmo)

Fire Virtue level: 15

Morale Rank: 12

Bursting Fireball allows players to throw a huge fire orb that scatters into multiple smaller orbs. These explode upon hitting enemies or terrain or eventually burst after some time (in case the skill doesn't hit any enemy or surface). Furthermore, it follows a parabolic arc similar to the Fireblast skill.

More about Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty pits players against evil demons, as they must make use of all their skills and abilities to vanquish their foes. One can choose from a wide variety of weapons and exploit the game's unique mechanics to gain an advantage in the game's numerous nail-biting battles.

Being an action RPG that's similar to the popular Nioh series by Team Ninja, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is currently available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. So far, it has garnered fairly positive reviews from media outlets and players alike.

Developed by Team Ninja and backed by publishers Koei Tecmo, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty is a Soulslike game and fans of the Bloodborne, Dark Souls, and Nioh series are surely in for a treat if they try it out.

