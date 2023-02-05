Hogwarts Legacy is shaping up to be a fantastic release, featuring a magical world based on the Harry Potter books and media. Players take control of a fully customisable protagonist as they enroll as a fifth year student into the iconic Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and partake in several quests.

Developers Avalanche Software have confirmed the presence of multiple spells within the game, with varying uses from combat to exploration. This guide will focus on the most effective spells for combat in Hogwarts Legacy.

Spoilers for Hogwarts Legacy will follow, and discretion is advisable.

Note: This list reflects the writer’s opinions and is subjective in nature.

The best offensive spells in Hogwarts Legacy

From the Unforgiveable curses to useful spells such Expelliarmus, Hogwarts Legacy has a lot to choose from. However, not every spell is created equal, with some being better than others, offset by a set of drawbacks to balance them in-game.

Here are five of the best spells players can use in the game:

Expelliarmus: One of the most popular spells in the Harry Potter series, it will disarm an opponent, by whisking their wand away. It is likely a single target spell with a sizeable cooldown period.

Confringo: Confringo is one of the more powerful spells players can add to their arsenal. Casting it on a target will cause it to explode violently, dishing out massive damage in the process.

Imperio: Imperio is one of the three Unforgiveable Curses. Casting this spell on a foe will allow players to briefly take control, forcing the enemy to fight on our side.

Crucio: As seen in various media, using Cruicio will inflict unbearable amounts of pain on a target, dishing massive damage. This is the second Unforgiveable Curse and is likely to be the strongest DPS spell in the game.

Avada Kedavra: The last of the Unforgiveable Curses and the most deadly, Avada Kedavra, will instantly kill a target when cast, making it quite an overpowered spell. Due to the incredible game breaking potential of this spell, players should not expect to get away with spamming it on every foe and boss they encounter - long cooldown periods and limited uses are something that may be in effect within gameplay.

While this guide does not talk in detail about every spell in Hogwarts Legacy, these select few should be a priority for gamers looking to have a strong start into both early and late game.

What is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing video game from developers Avalanche Software and publishers Portkey Games (under Warner Bros. Games). Players take control of the protagonist as they explore the Wizarding World universe, based on the Harry Potter series.

In this hotly anticipated title, players can expect a beautiful world filled with RPG elements as they attend classes, take part in various events and venture outside to iconic locations such as Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley. Additionally, players will be able to level up their character and equipment in true RPG fashion, unlocking various spells and brewing potions for use.

A diverse cast of non-playable characters are also present, offering various levels of interactivity and unique dialogue choices that flesh out the game world and make it feel truly alive.

Hogwarts Legacy is to be released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC on February 10, 2023 worldwide. Players with access to the Deluxe Edition of the game can unlock it three days prior to the official release date on February 7, 2023.

