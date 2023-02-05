Best Hogwarts Legacy spells for open world exploration

Hogwarts Legacy enables players to equip themselves with many magical spells as they explore the vast open world. There exist locations like the Forbidden Forest that are home to mysterious creatures. The world will throw some surprises at the players during their adventures.

Accio, Alohomora, Revelio, Wingardium Leviosa, and Lumos are some of the best spells to use in exploration. While one can have companions tag along in their quests, it always pays off to stay alert and use these spells proactively. Secrets are tucked away in every nook and cranny of this vast open world.

Accio, Alohomora, and other great exploration spells in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is packed to the brim with magical collectibles. From flying field guides to secret keys, the wizarding world will fascinate fans at every turn. One can resort to many spells that make the exploration seamless. The majority of the spells will make Potterheads rejoice.

Players will encounter certain areas that will be dimly lit or straight-up cloaked in darkness. Being a wizard at Hogwarts has its perks. One can use Lumos. This spell lights up the area around the player, allowing for a better view in places devoid of light. Players reluctant to explore the forbidden forest can take comfort in Lumos and light up their path ahead.

As mentioned earlier, Hogwarts Legacy consists of many collectibles. One can even find unexpected secrets tucked away in the majestic Hogwarts castle. One such collectible is the field guide.

Some of these are flying books that players will need to look out for. Once they are in sight, fans can use Accio to pull it toward them. This spell can come in handy during outdoor exploration as well.

Fans can use the iconic Wingardium Leviosa to lift objects in the air. This levitation spell allows one to reach inaccessible objects and examine them at their own pace. Besides exploration, players can lift enemies in the air and slam them to the ground with other combat spells like Descendo.

Locked doors are the norm in the Harry Potter series, as many secrets lie behind closed doors. Alohomora is yet another iconic spell in the franchise that is a part of Hogwarts Legacy. One can use it to access secret areas and open locked chests while exploring the wizarding world.

Revelio is another excellent spell to use. It reveals all the hidden objects in the area. This includes collectibles, chests, and even hidden passages (if any exist in that spot). Fans can use it to uncover hidden messages in a particular location.

Hogwarts Legacy is a profound experience with many gameplay elements working in tandem to present the magical world in the best way possible. Spells are just weapons and tools to explore and engage in combat. The game comprises varied activities and side quests to flesh out the experience in myriad ways.

Fans can encounter magical beasts and tame some of them. The title allows one even to feed them, tend to them, and earn rewards for doing so. The game provides themed traversal options in the form of creature mounts and flying brooms. All these aspects deliver a cohesive experience that binds the fans to this fantasy world.

Hogwarts Legacy is right around the corner, and players are eager to dive into the game's story elements. Fans can expect Easter eggs and callbacks to their favorite characters to be included in Hogwarts Legacy. Despite the events in the game being set in the 1890s, it is fair to expect at least some hints or mention of the beloved characters.

Last Gen console owners, specifically PS4 and Xbox one, have a long wait ahead of them. Hogwarts Legacy was released on the aforementioned platforms on April 4, 2023. On the flip side, Nintendo Switch users have a mammoth waiting period until the game is eventually released on July 25, 2023, on the portable console.

Poll : 0 votes