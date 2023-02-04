What role will the goblins play in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy is approaching release, and fans are looking forward to exploring the wizarding world. Set in the pre-Harry Potter era, the central premise of the game has fans wondering what to expect. The events of Hogwarts Legacy occur in 1890, prior to Dumbledore's existence.

During this tumultuous period in the series, the wizarding world was impacted by the goblin rebellion. One of the game's antagonists is Ranrok, a goblin who has joined forces with Dark Wizards to overthrow the Ministry of Magic. Ranrok is a formidable magic user, capable of casting spells without the aid of a wand.

Hogwarts Legacy is set during the goblin rebellion of 1890

Hogwarts Legacy promises to offer a wealth of characters, creatures, and spells. Players are eager to learn the driving force behind the main character's journey. Apart from learning about Hogwarts and the educational system, the game’s protagonist will face goblins as enemies.

Racism also exists in the world of Harry Potter, as evidenced by the often surly goblins seen in the movies working at Gringotts bank and exchanging hostile glances with customers.

Ranrok leads the rebellion (Image via Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

The treatment of goblins as unequal to other wizards was a root cause for their surly behavior. Before Dumbledore's time, goblins faced a lot of discrimination, and this contributed to the rebellion.

The lore of the wizarding world includes multiple rebellions, and the final one is portrayed in this game. Ranrok leads this uprising, gathering support from allies and aligning with the Dark Wizards, who have their own malevolent motives. The goblins' grievances with the Ministry provide a convenient opportunity for the two groups to join forces.

Victor Rookwood is the other villain (Image via Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment)

Victor Rookwood is the other main villain in Hogwarts Legacy. He is the head of the Dark Wizards, and thus Ranrok’s ally. They lead the rebellion with their combined powers and pose a grave threat to Hogwarts.

The Ministry of Magic has long sought to control the goblins through restrictions, such as preventing them from using wands. This discriminatory attitude, which was shared by humans and other wizards, has been in place for centuries before 1890. While Ranrok's rebellion is understandable given this background, it will be intriguing to see a more complex portrayal of his motivations, rather than presenting him as a straightforward villain.

Hogwarts Legacy promises an immersive gameplay experience. The developers at Avalanche Software have put in extensive effort to accurately bring to life the iconic houses of Gryffindor, Slytherin, Ravenclaw, and Hufflepuff. Players will have the freedom to explore the castle's common rooms and other areas at their own leisure.

The game is confirmed to have four save slots. Fans can test out the differences in gameplay by siding with each house and sticking with the one they like the most. Hogwarts Legacy is supposed to be a lengthy game, and players are happy to have multiple save slots.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy Your letter to Hogwarts has arrived. Live the Unwritten beginning February 10, 2023. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/Io1RCuys7b

Eager fans can pre-load the deluxe edition of the game on their platforms starting February 4, 2023, and play it as early as February 7, 2023. Those who buy the standard edition can download the game on their systems before its eventual release on February 10, 2023.

Hogwarts Legacy features many creatures and magical beasts faithful to the lore. Players can even tame some of them and check on them regularly. They can also feed them and obtain unique rewards that help in their journey.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Always make time for brushing, feeding, and playing with your magical creatures in the Vivarium. #HogwartsLegacy Always make time for brushing, feeding, and playing with your magical creatures in the Vivarium. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/9moMnrcCFO

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games of 2023, and for good reason. Players will also have the opportunity to soar through the skies of Hogwarts with a trusty broom, just like Harry, while exploring the vast open world. The game is full of Easter eggs and references to favorite characters, making it a must-play for Potterheads. However, last-gen console owners will have to wait a bit longer as the game is set to release on PS4 and Xbox One on April 4, 2023.

Poll : 0 votes