Hogwarts Legacy: PC system requirements, editions, prices, and more

Hogwarts Legacy is a new RPG developed by Avalanche Studios and published by WB Games. It revolves around the life of a young wizard in the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After being delayed for a while, the game is finally expected to release on February 10, 2023.

Given that the title will be available on all major platforms, pre-orders are already underway, and it's safe to assume that Potterheads from worldwide have already booked their copy. However, for the fans who are reluctant to purchase Hogwarts Legacy because their system might not be able to run it smoothly, here are all the system requirements.

Hogwarts Legacy system requirements for PC users

Although Hogwarts Legacy will be out on all major platforms, console owners needn't worry about system requirements. It's the PC players who need to consider these details. Here are the system requirements for the game as seen on Steam:

Minimum system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low-Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting.

Recommended system requirements

64-bit processor and operating system

Operating System: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High-Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting.

Now that the release date has come so close, it's unlikely that the game will be delayed any further. Fans worldwide can't wait any longer, and further delay would cause major disappointments among them. Moreover, the community expects the game to be playable at launch. In 2022, many titles were mostly unplayable at launch, and the developers had to step in with impromptu fixes and patches. Hopefully, that won't be the case for Hogwarts Legacy.

Does Hogwarts Legacy have different editions?

Steam shows that the game will have three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector. Players who purchase the deluxe edition will have access to the following items in the game:

Thestral Mount

Dark Arts Battle Arena

Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Apart from these unlocks, players who pre-purchase the deluxe edition will be able to play on February 7, 2023, because there's a 72-hour early access included with the edition. Moreover, players who pre-order the game will also receive an Onyx Hippogriff mount, irrespective of which edition they order. As per the listings on Steam, the regular edition is priced at $59.99, and the deluxe edition costs $69.99.

Platform-specific release dates for Hogwarts Legacy

The official website states the game is scheduled for release on specific dates for specific platforms. For PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC, the title will launch on February 10, 2023. For PS4 and Xbox One, the title is expected to go live on April 4. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait longer because the title will arrive on the devices on July 25, 2023.

