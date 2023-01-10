Hogwarts Legacy: PC system requirements, editions, prices, and more

Hogwarts Legacy is a new RPG developed by Avalanche Studios and published by WB Games. It revolves around the life of a young wizard in the prestigious Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. After being delayed for a while, the game is finally expected to release on February 10, 2023.
Given that the title will be available on all major platforms, pre-orders are already underway, and it's safe to assume that Potterheads from worldwide have already booked their copy. However, for the fans who are reluctant to purchase Hogwarts Legacy because their system might not be able to run it smoothly, here are all the system requirements.
Hogwarts Legacy system requirements for PC users
Although Hogwarts Legacy will be out on all major platforms, console owners needn't worry about system requirements. It's the PC players who need to consider these details. Here are the system requirements for the game as seen on Steam:
Minimum system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 5 2600
- Memory: 8 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low-Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting.
Recommended system requirements
- 64-bit processor and operating system
- Operating System: Windows 10
- Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Memory: 16 GB RAM
- Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 85 GB available space
- Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High-Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting.
Now that the release date has come so close, it's unlikely that the game will be delayed any further. Fans worldwide can't wait any longer, and further delay would cause major disappointments among them. Moreover, the community expects the game to be playable at launch. In 2022, many titles were mostly unplayable at launch, and the developers had to step in with impromptu fixes and patches. Hopefully, that won't be the case for Hogwarts Legacy.
Does Hogwarts Legacy have different editions?
Steam shows that the game will have three editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector. Players who purchase the deluxe edition will have access to the following items in the game:
- Thestral Mount
- Dark Arts Battle Arena
- Dark Arts Cosmetic Set
- Dark Arts Garrison Hat
Apart from these unlocks, players who pre-purchase the deluxe edition will be able to play on February 7, 2023, because there's a 72-hour early access included with the edition. Moreover, players who pre-order the game will also receive an Onyx Hippogriff mount, irrespective of which edition they order. As per the listings on Steam, the regular edition is priced at $59.99, and the deluxe edition costs $69.99.
Platform-specific release dates for Hogwarts Legacy
The official website states the game is scheduled for release on specific dates for specific platforms. For PS5, Xbox X/S, and PC, the title will launch on February 10, 2023. For PS4 and Xbox One, the title is expected to go live on April 4. Nintendo Switch owners will have to wait longer because the title will arrive on the devices on July 25, 2023.