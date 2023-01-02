Is Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition worth buying?

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world fantasy role-playing game from Avalanche Software, is scheduled to be released in just around a month's time. The fantasy role-playing title set in the iconic Harry Potter universe is easily one of the most anticipated titles in the first half of 2023.

The game was first announced in 2020 during the PlayStation 5 showcase event and has since garnered immense popularity and hype among Potterheads and fantasy RPG fans alike. While the release of Hogwarts Legacy is still a few weeks away, the pre-orders for the game are already live on all platforms.

Hogwarts Legacy is offered in two different versions: a $70 Standard Edition and a slightly more costly $80 Deluxe Edition. While both contain the base game as well as the pre-order bonus, the latter offers some fascinating items for you to use and even 72 hours of early access. However, is the Deluxe Edition worth paying the extra $10? Let's find out.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

What does the Deluxe Edition offer?

Much like most modern AAA releases, Hogwarts Legacy's Deluxe Edition offers a host of bonuses for players to enjoy during gameplay, which includes exclusive cosmetics as well as a mount. By purchasing the $80 Deluxe Edition, one can get

The base version of the game

72 hours of early access

The Dark Arts pack

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. Bring a darker flair to your journey through the wizarding world. Pre-order the #HogwartsLegacy Deluxe & Digital Deluxe Editions tomorrow at 8 AM PT. https://t.co/tzDUBvFfcl

The Dark Arts pack includes

A Thestral Mount

The Dark Arts Battle Arena

The Dark Arts Cosmetic Set

The Dark Arts Garrison Hat

The Deluxe Edition also contains a pre-order bonus, which includes

An Onyx Hippogriff

A Felix Felicis potion recipe

Pre-ordering the game on either PlayStation 4 or 5 will grant them access to a PlayStation-exclusive quest called the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop. This quest grants players access to an additional dungeon, a Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and an in-game Hogsmeade shop.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Get a head start into your Hogwarts adventures. Pre-order the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Collector's Edition of #HogwartsLegacy to receive 72 hours early access. Get a head start into your Hogwarts adventures. Pre-order the Deluxe Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Collector's Edition of #HogwartsLegacy to receive 72 hours early access. https://t.co/sZ3uBw7bUG

Overall, developer Avalanche Software and publisher Warner Bros. Games offer great value for the game's Deluxe Edition.

Is paying the extra $10 worth it?

The Deluxe Edition for Hogwarts Legacy is a substantial upgrade from the Standard Edition. This difference in value is partly due to the extra in-game items and early access of 72 hours, making this offer quite the ideal choice for any Harry Potter fan looking forward to the release of this title.

Players who are patient enough to wait for the official release of Hogwarts Legacy and are usually not bothered by missing out on a few cosmetics and in-game items will do perfectly fine with the $70 Standard Edition. After the release of this game, Warner Bros. Games may eventually even release the Deluxe Edition extras as a separate purchase. This potential move would be much akin to what the publisher did with the Deluxe Edition content of its most recent title Gotham Knights.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to release on February 10, 2023, for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC, and on April 4, 2023, for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

