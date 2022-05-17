How different is Hogwarts Legacy from Harry Potter movies

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated video games recently, as fans have been waiting for it for a long time. The game will be the largest video game adaptation of the world of Harry Potter, and Avalanche Software has promised many new things will come the way of the players.

Many curious fans have had questions about the game's difference from the movies. Eight movies have been released based on the main storyline, and each of them has been hugely successful.

It's been known that Hogwarts Legacy will follow a timeline of its own. Some of the differences it will have from the movies are pretty easy to interpret, but others might be hidden.

While the exact details might not be known, this much is known that there will be significant differences between the game and the movies.

Hogwarts Legacy's fresh timeline will create its differences from the Harry Potter movies

The major difference comes from the dates the two are set in. Hogwarts Legacy is set in the late 1800s, which is significantly different from the time of Harry Potter and his adventures.

The first book's adventure starts from the moment when a young Harry meets Hagrid and subsequently goes to Hogwarts. This takes place in 1991, which could be more than 100 years from when the game is set.

There's a high chance that most iconic characters won't be present in Hogwarts Legacy. It's almost confirmed that Harry and his friends won't find a place there. The list doesn't stop there, as the Dark Lord Voldemort will not be present unless the developers introduce time jumps or any such features. 1926 is when, according to the books, the evil wizard was born, well behind the timeline of the games.

There will be a change in the overview of the game from the movies. The trailer and the state of play have already showcased some of the possible activities players will be able to get themselves involved in. They will be able to live the life of a student at Hogwarts. It's unclear if they will be moving gradually across a single year or throughout a complete seven-year cycle.

While this is pretty common to what Harry did during his time at Hogwarts, the movie was more about his affairs with Voldemort. The saga started in the first game when Harry tried to prevent the sorcerer's stone from being stolen.

It's likely that there will be a villain in the game and who it will be can be anyone's guess. In the trailer, the player is seen combating the villain in certain scenes, but it is unlikely that the fights will be as intense as those seen in the movies.

There will undoubtedly be more emphasis on creating different items that weren't shown in the movies with great detail. Given that Avalanche concentrates on providing an immersive experience, players should expect to gather a lot of resources and craft potions as they level up in the game.

One key difference will also be the degree of control. One can't do much about a movie than watch and enjoy it. In the case of Hogwarts Legacy, they will be able to decide their fate.

It will be interesting to see if there will be a moral system in the game and how much its impact will be. If such a system is flexible, players could negatively shape their student lives.

The entire list of differences will be known once Hogwarts Legacy releases. Unless there are any delays, the game will be released towards the end of 2022.

It will be pretty exciting to see how Avalanche Software will manage to build on the things they have shown in the trailers, reveals, and the state of play event.

