WB Games Avalanche releases new badge designs for the iconic houses in Hogwarts Legacy

WB Games Avalanche is attempting to chart fresh territories with Hogwarts Legacy while staying true to the magical setting of the Potterverse. The developers are painstakingly creating the wizarding world of 1890, populated with colorful characters and storylines for players to explore.

March's State of Play featured a 14-minute gameplay reveal that showcased the in-game world, especially with a focus on Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. The developers are trying to bring to life the sentient, centuries-old structure in all its fidelity that fans have grown accustomed to over the years.

WB Games Avalanche recently revealed their badge designs for the four Hogwarts houses in the game, and fans are really excited about them.

Hogwarts Legacy fans love the new house badges

WB Games Avalanche shared their designs for the four house badges that players will come across during their time playing Hogwarts Legacy. Avalanche's Hogwarts has been considered by fans to be a middle ground between the ones shown in the movies and the descriptions found in the books, and here's what Potterheads had to say about the badges.

Fans were elated when WB Games Avalanche shared the new badges for the iconic Hogwarts houses; the detailed stitch design of the Ravenclaw badge received extra praise.

The four distinct houses have their own motos and badges, and new students are sorted into these houses with the help of the Sorting Hat. The houses in question are called Gryffindor, Ravenclaw, Hufflepuff, and Slytherin. They are named after the four founders of the famed school.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will be able to choose which house they want to be sorted into after creating their witch or wizard. The 14-minute gameplay reveal showed the Common Rooms of all of the four houses, where each room had its own unique aesthetic that represented the particular house it was associated with.

Each house has its own fan following that has only got bigger over the years with each book and movie coming out. Fans can participate in the sorting quiz available on the Wizarding World website to figure out which house they would land if Hogwarts came calling.

Story, characters, and magic in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is going to bring an original story set in the Potterverse that was not penned by the author of the books. Players will be stepping into the famed school as a newly enrolled fifth-year student. They will be able to interact with their fellow students, some of whom will also act as companions.

The gameplay reveal showed a number of professors, and players will be able to attend classes, practice spells and potions, and tame magical beasts. The protagonist also has the unique ability to sense ancient magic and wield it.

As for the story, the wizarding world is under threat of an impending goblin rebellion in tandem with dark wizards. Players will step into a world fraught with "creatures corrupted by a magical force, sinister witches and wizards" and a mounting goblin rebellion. The world of Hogwarts Legacy is filled with puzzles, secrets, and magic, all of which players will get to explore and investigate.

Regarding how to play the game, the official website of Hogwarts Legacy shares the following:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

There is still a long wait ahead for the fans. Hogwarts Legacy will be arriving during the holiday period later this year. The game will be available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

