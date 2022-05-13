Why Hogwarts Legacy is not a new story from JK Rowling

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated games of the past few years. The fantasy RPG title will take players into the highly beloved wizarding world, but of 1890, as the developers look to chart new territories set firmly in the mythos of the Harry Potter universe.

But the development of the title has not been smooth sailing. Hogwarts Legacy's association with J.K. Rowling, the celebrated author of the Harry Potter books, has caused much controversy and turmoil. The issue with the erstwhile lead designer of the project further plagued the title.

WB Games Avalanche has tried to distance Hogwarts Legacy from any direct association with the controversial author of the universe it is set in. They have stated that the game will not feature a story from Rowling but rather an original narrative.

Hogwarts Legacy's original story will seek to creates its own history and legacy among Potterheads

J.K. Rowling courted controversy with her comments that many found to be transphobic. Potterheads, who had earlier found acceptance, love and diversity in the world of Harry Potter, were extremely surprised to see her problematic stance which threatened one of the most vulnerable communities in society.

Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox @MavenOfMayhem



The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

Scarlet Envy @ScarletEnvyNYC @jk_rowling You’ve written so many, but these are the words you will be remembered for. @jk_rowling You’ve written so many, but these are the words you will be remembered for.

Shahmir Sanni @shahmiruk @jk_rowling As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood - knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart. @jk_rowling As a gay man that found safety in Hogwarts throughout my childhood - knowing that Trans people wouldn’t be able to have that safety breaks my heart.

Rowling has continued a protracted defense of her stance. She even explained the thought process behind her stance by publishing a long prose piece titled "J.K. Rowling Writes about Her Reasons for Speaking out on S*x and Gender Issues." For many, her statements and opinions were similar to those of TERF or trans-exclusionary radical feminism.

Ever since the reveal trailer that was released in 2020, conversations regarding Hogwarts Legacy have revolved around how much Rowling is involved with the title and how much she stands to gain from it. Some are worried that buying or engaging with the game will give her further social credibity to propagate her problematic views.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

It has been reported that Hogwarts Legacy will feature a transgender character creation for players. Warner Bros. has tried to distance themselves from the matter while making sure players know that they have Rowling's approval while developing the title. They state:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team have also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Under Warner Bros. Games, the label Portkey Games, is creating new Wizarding World mobile and videogame experiences that:

"Place the player at the center of their own adventure, inspired by J.K. Rowling's original stories."

Regarding the label, it has been stated that the label has the support of the author to create such experiences in the Potterverse.

Apart from the troublesome nature of conversations regarding the Rowling controversy, charting their own stories and new territories allows WB Games Avalanche to bring a fresh experience for all players to enjoy. The official website mentions the following regarding the story of the game:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Hogwarts Legacy is all set to bring an immersive experience to the wizarding world like never before. Come Holiday 2022, players will be stepping into the magical hallways of the famed school as fifth-year students - learning about spells, potions and magical beasts while dealing with an impending rebellion and dark wizards.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul