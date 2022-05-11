Why Hogwarts Legacy is unlikely to follow Gotham Knight and will release on previous generation consoles

Since the recent announcement regarding Gotham Knights, Hogwarts Legacy fans have been speculating if the much anticipated wizarding RPG will announce something similar concerning the platforms it will be available for.

Both are under the umbrella of WB Games. They are some of the most anticipated games of 2022 yet to be released.

Hogwarts Legacy has been confirmed till now for a long list of platforms, including PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This has been seen as positive news, for it means a large number of Potterheads can enjoy the title without being worried about their available hardware.

WB Games recently released a trailer for the DC superhero title featuring an extended look at Dick "Nightwing" Grayson and Jason "Redhood" Todd.

They also announced that the game would be arriving on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. This has caused concerns among Hogwarts Legacy fans who wonder if similar news awaits the game in the future.

It is unlikely that Hogwarts Legacy will shorten the list of platforms it will be available on at launch

WB Games released a press statement regarding the news about Gotham Knight's platform, stating:

"Please note, to provide players with the best possible gameplay experience, the game will release on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and PC and will not be available for PlayStation 4 or Xbox One consoles."

The announcement had Potterheads concerned whether a similar treatment may be meted out to their beloved upcoming title by WB Games. The new generation of consoles is usually in limited stock, which has left many players unable to get their hands on them. A similar move thus may not go down well with the fans.

Hogwarts Legacy News ✨️ @HogLegNews How would you feel if current-gen console versions were cancelled for @HogwartsLegacy like @GothamKnights ? Avalanche seem to be going in the opposite direction adding the Nintendo Switch to its list of supported platforms. Leave a comment. How would you feel if current-gen console versions were cancelled for @HogwartsLegacy like @GothamKnights ? Avalanche seem to be going in the opposite direction adding the Nintendo Switch to its list of supported platforms. Leave a comment.

✨𝕶𝖎𝖊𝖗𝖆𝖓 𝕺𝕭𝖗𝖎𝖊𝖓✨ @Kiwi1090 @HogLegNews @HogwartsLegacy @GothamKnights Kinda have a felling it might happen to Hogwarts legacy and I see people complaining to these game developers that it’s hard to get a ps5 or Xbox serious x/s but isn’t their fault that technology is getting bigger and better idk this probably doesn’t make any sense lol @HogLegNews @HogwartsLegacy @GothamKnights Kinda have a felling it might happen to Hogwarts legacy and I see people complaining to these game developers that it’s hard to get a ps5 or Xbox serious x/s but isn’t their fault that technology is getting bigger and better idk this probably doesn’t make any sense lol

Samuli Valtonen @valtonensamuli @HogLegNews maybe bad idea, because everybody hasn't chance to buy newest consoles. They are pretty expensive and very limited stock. So i hope they are not cancel current gen console versions. (personally its not affected to me bc im playing on PC but they need to think also marketing @HogLegNews maybe bad idea, because everybody hasn't chance to buy newest consoles. They are pretty expensive and very limited stock. So i hope they are not cancel current gen console versions. (personally its not affected to me bc im playing on PC but they need to think also marketing

The common consensus among fans of the game in social media discussions is that WB Games Avalanche will not follow Gotham Knights and limit the number of platforms it will be available on.

Given that they have already announced a Nintendo Switch version, one can assume that they will try and ensure that many players can play the title.

For fans, the recent Nintendo Switch announcement makes it unlikely that Hogwarts Legacy will not be available for previous generations of Xbox and PlayStation. Releasing on multiple platforms allows the developers to capture a large player base across various hardware.

Victor F @victorf1417 @HogLegNews @HogwartsLegacy @GothamKnights At the end of the day it depends on their vision for the game, is it possible to execute it and release it on older consoles? If so then by all means, do it, and by the looks of things it will be possible, so I hope everyone gets to play. @HogLegNews @HogwartsLegacy @GothamKnights At the end of the day it depends on their vision for the game, is it possible to execute it and release it on older consoles? If so then by all means, do it, and by the looks of things it will be possible, so I hope everyone gets to play.

However, choosing to shift the title to only next-gen and PC will allow the developers to flesh out Hogwarts Legacy and its wizarding world to its utmost beauty. They can fully utilize the capabilities of the next-gen consoles to provide "the best possible gameplay experience".

Hogwarts Legacy has already seen troublesome times with the title's association with the author of Harry Potter books, the lead designer with Gamergate sympathies, a release delay, and wait for a new trailer that spanned more than a year.

The official website for the game explains the original story, stating:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Players will get to customize their witch or wizard and experience a student's life at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. They will be able to attend classes and learn about spells, potions, and taming beasts while exploring the length and breadth of the castle and beyond its walls.

There is still a long wait ahead for the fans as the game will be released during the holiday period in 2022. Fans will hope that WB Games does not follow a similar suit as Gotham Knights so that many players can experience the magical title.

