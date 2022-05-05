"A perfect blend": Fans talk about the reinterpretation of the famed castle in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been one of the most anticipated games in the last few years. Ever since the 2018 gameplay leak and the 2020 reveal trailer, Potterheads have been eagerly waiting to step into the wizarding world of the 1800s once WB Games Avalanche releases the title.

The recent gameplay reveal featured in the March-dedicated State of Play showcased the mechanics and the magical world of the game in great detail.

Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry is one of the most famous locations in the genre of fantasy for fans all over the world. Many have grown up reading the books or watching the film adaptations on the big screen, imagining themselves walking down the corridors of the marvelous structures.

Hogwarts Legacy will finally fulfill that dream for many as players will experience a fleshed-out Hogwarts that is a perfect blend between the books and the movies.

Fans are excited to experience the famous school in Hogwarts Legacy

The 14-minute-long PS5 gameplay footage provided a fresh, in-depth look at the in-game world and the mechanics that will govern the time users spend in the game. Fans got a look at the various colorful characters that populate the wizarding world, the Ancient Magic, the impending goblin rebellion that threatens it, and the beautifully rendered school of magic.

Fans were quick to appreciate the design of the school's castle, and the developers' passion and love for the Potterverse are clearly evident in the clip. The centuries-old castle was founded by the four most talented wizards of the time, Godric Gryffindor, Helga Hufflepuff, Rowena Ravenclaw, and Salazar Slytherin.

The structure boasts a hundred and forty-two ever-moving staircases, seven stories, towers, turrets, and dungeons. The school grounds encompass a vast area, with the Great Lake on one side.

There are multiple iconic locations that Potterheads have gotten accustomed to and would want to see faithfully depicted in Hogwarts Legacy.

Pointing out various differences between the in-game Hogwarts castle and the movies, many noted that it has grown over the centuries, so the changes are understandable, given that the game is set in the 1800s.

Furthermore, the developers have attempted to create a delicate balance between the various iterations of Hogwarts that fans have been acquainted with over the years while designing their own reinterpretation.

While talking about the salient features showcased in the March gameplay reveal, the Wizarding World website stated:

"Hogwarts looks incredible. In fact, this is perhaps the most meticulously detailed interpretation of Hogwarts castle we have seen yet, with every room richly detailed and crammed with blink-and-you'll-miss-them titbits."

Gamers who have spent countless hours in earlier Harry Potter tie-in games are eagerly waiting for Hogwarts Legacy to arrive to once again experience the magic of the wizarding world, but in a much better visual fidelity.

As per the official website, the title will feature an original story, not from the author of the Harry Potter books.

"Players will experience life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the 1800s as they embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world. They will grow their magical abilities by mastering spells, brewing potions, taming magical beasts, and more."

While no release date has been announced, the developers have stated that Hogwarts Legacy will be out during the Holiday period later this year. The game will be available on the following platforms: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

