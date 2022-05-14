"Such iconic experiences": Fans want riddles and puzzles to be a part of Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is still a number of months away from being released. WB Games Avalanche are yet to announce a concrete release date, and all that is known is that it will be released during the 2022 holiday season. Meanwhile, fans have kept their excitement alive by discussing their speculations and what they want to see in the game.

The gameplay reveal from March's State of Play showcased a bright and colorful wizarding world of 1890 that is going to be filled with magic. The clip showcased the protagonist exploring the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, the common rooms, and hallways filled with puzzles and secrets that players will have to solve.

Fans have been discussing their expectations for the puzzles and riddles that they would like to see while exploring the expanse of the game.

Players are eagerly waiting for the puzzles and riddles Hogwarts Legacy will bring

One thing that is apparent from the gameplay reveal is the fact that the developers are Potterheads. They are passionate about the original material and are eager to bring an immersive experience to Harry Potter fans, something they have been waiting for over two decades.

Although there have been earlier Harry Potter games tied in with the films, Hogwarts Legacy is set to be an RPG set in the wizarding world where players will customize their own character before getting to step into the centuries-old sentient structure.

Puzzles and riddles have always been an integral part of fantasy worlds, like the inscription "speak friend and enter" on the Doors of Durin. In the original saga, there were plenty of such fine examples, many of which were solved by Hermione Granger, especially in the first book.

WB Games Avalanche has also released a Behind the Scenes video where a number of developers spoke about their experience in creating the game and what players can expect from it. The clip featured a number of images showcasing the various mechanics of Hogwarts Legacy.

One of them is the following puzzle that has gotten fans excited.

The puzzle (Image via WB Games Avalanche)

The picture reveals a complicated setup that utilizes various mechanisms to solve the puzzle. One fan quickly noted that the setup reminded them of the puzzles in Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

Another fan commented that in all liklihood, the entirety of Hogwarts will be akin to a giant puzzle, as players will have to figure out moving staircases, false doors, and secret passageways in paintings to properly explore and navigate the castle.

Secrets in painting (Image via Hogwarts Legacy)

Interestingly, the novels mentioned that Ravenclaw students had to answer a riddle correctly, or wait for someone to get it right, in order to enter the room. Given that players can choose their houses in-game, Hogwarts Legacy may also feature the same, but too much of it has the potential to become repetitive and tedious.

The gameplay reveal touched upon the existence of puzzles beyond the walls of the famed castle. Interestingly, the narrator states that the puzzles may have been designed by Merlin, one of the greatest wizards of all time, during his time as a student at Hogwarts.

The official website of Hogwarts Legacy states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

Come the 2022 holiday season, players will finally step into the wizarding world of the Potterverse, which has been a childhood dream for many. The possibility of attending magical classes, honing their skills, taming fantastic beasts and fighting dark wizards has made fans impatient for the release of Hogwarts Legacy.

