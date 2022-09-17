“WB milks us for all they can”: Hogwarts Legacy fans question whether they should pre-order title

The last month has been disappointing for Hogwarts Legacy fans who have been awaiting its launch for a couple of years. The wizarding RPG's release date has been delayed again. Furthermore, the Collector's Edition has been deemed underwhelming by fans, and the news of PlayStation-exclusive content has further enraged the community.

WB Games Avalanche revealed earlier in August that the title's release was being pushed to 2023. The next few weeks saw the announcement of the various editions and the option to pre-purchase going live.

The news regarding PlayStation-exclusive content didn't sit well with a large section of the fanbase, although some argued that it would likely be a short, generic quest.

A trailer for the quest was showcased at the recent State of Play event and the response from non-PlayStation owners has been of disappointment and anger.

Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation-exclusive content irks the fanbase

Titled "The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop", the little over-a-minute trailer showcased the darker tones already seen in the last teaser dealing with Sebastian's legacy. Players are to come into the ownership of a haunted Hogsmeade shop which is far more sinister than their reckoning.

A looming voice, deceptive passageways, and animated mannequins are just some of the elements that players will encounter in this house. The trailer looks better polished when compared to "Sebastian Sallow's Dark Legacy".

The clip also stated that PlayStation users would also be receiving an additional dungeon, shopkeeper's cosmetic set, and in-game Hogsmeade shop, along with the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest. This has expectedly not gone down well with the fans.

Instead of a minimal quest, it is an assortment of content that PlayStation owners will enjoy upon purchasing Hogwarts Legacy. However, those on different platforms won't experience the same, even if they buy the Collector's Edition.

Fans were quick to point out that details regarding the content exclusive to PlayStation should have been announced before the pre-order options came online.

The common consensus was that it is better not to pre-order the title and that the commitment to fans is only evident with Avalanche, while WB Games has been nothing but greedy.

Troy Leavitt @Troylus_true



C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.



Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations.



#HogwartsLegacy I'm underwhelmed by the Collector's Edition. What a missed opportunity. Glossy art book? Cloth Map? Hogwarts Letter?C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations. I'm underwhelmed by the Collector's Edition. What a missed opportunity. Glossy art book? Cloth Map? Hogwarts Letter?C'mon WB. The Devs are working hard to hold up their end. Do better.Think of fan expectations, not fan exploitations.#HogwartsLegacy

A similar sentiment was also shared by an ex-dev of Hogwarts Legacy while discussing the Collector's Edition and its contents. Furthermore, pre-ordering either the PlayStation 4 or 5 version of Hogwarts Legacy will also net players the Felix Felicis potion recipe.

Fans have also been disappointed with the announcements and marketing over the past month given that the team had been transparent about their passion for the game, bugs, and more. The recent trend has left a lot of players with "a sour taste" in their mouths.

Some wondered if WB Games Avalanche had made the quest exclusive for a year in reaction to the criticism and response from the fans. Even then, people were unhappy with not having access to the mission for such a long time.

WB Games and Avalanche will likely be planning on how to turn around the recent wave of displeasure and disappointment among Potterheads. There are still a number of months left till the release, and the team will hopefully be looking to address the discontent.

