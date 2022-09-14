Hogwarts Legacy's PlayStation-exclusive is a quest of horror, haunting and extended wait for everyone else

The recently concluded State of Play event played host to a brand new trailer of Hogwarts Legacy. The clip continues the exploration of the darkness that pervades the wizarding world of the RPG after the latest trailer explores Sebastian's dark legacy.

While nearly everyone praised how polished the latest clip of the game looked, it is clear from fan reactions that they were less than happy with the nature of what it showed. The latest trailer showcased the PlayStation-exclusive quest along with additional content.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy



The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is a PlayStation exclusive quest that will include an additional Dungeon, Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and an in-game Hogsmeade Shop. #StateofPlay This isn't your typical Hogsmeade Shop.The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is a PlayStation exclusive quest that will include an additional Dungeon, Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and an in-game Hogsmeade Shop. #HogwartsLegacy This isn't your typical Hogsmeade Shop. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop is a PlayStation exclusive quest that will include an additional Dungeon, Shopkeeper's Cosmetic Set, and an in-game Hogsmeade Shop. #HogwartsLegacy #StateofPlay https://t.co/GOvltSxlzd

Hogwarts Legacy players have had a steady drip of information over the last month after a long period of relative silence since the gameplay was revealed in a State of Play back in March. Players learned about the title getting delayed, the various editions available to purchase, and that the game will have extra content for PlayStation users.

Why fans are unhappy with "The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop" trailer of Hogwarts Legacy

The blurb for the trailer is as follows:

"Madam Mason has a Hogsmeade shop to sell - but there’s a catch. Uncover what lies beneath this haunted shop during a PlayStation exclusive quest. Watch your step - not everyone who enters is able to escape the darkness."

We see the protagonist's character inquiring after the shop and why it is being sold. She is told that the shop owner is selling it because she has had bad luck with the last few tenants. The next few shots are of a magically appearing ladder inside a chest, a creepy corridor that keeps elongating, and a host of mannequins that jump to life.

A new sinister voice is heard saying that those who came before could not manage to escape the darkness and that players should watch their steps, ending with a cackle. The entire trailer is doused with a sense of horror and looks more well-made than the last trailer detailing the Cruciatus curse and Sebastian's dark legacy.

While fans have been quick to point out how polished this clip looked and appreciate it, the general tone towards the same has been much of a disappointment. The notion of console-exclusive content has not sat right with the community since it was revealed.

The latest trailer revealed that PlayStation users would be getting an additional dungeon, shopkeeper's cosmetic set, in-game Hogsmeade shop, and the Haunted Hogsmeade Shop exclusive quest.

On top of that, it is already known that PlayStation users will be getting the Felix Felicis potion recipe in Hogwarts Legacy. Whatever quest is associated with it through pre-ordering the game. The luck potion will reveal gear chests on the mini-map for one in-game day.

Fans are guessing that the initial backlash from this information being revealed had made WB Games Avalanche decide to make the quest a timed one. The Haunted Hogsmeade Shop quest will be exclusive to PlayStation consoles through February 10, 2024.

Fans were quick to point out that it is not fair since even when you pay the total price for Hogwarts Legacy on another console or pay more to get the Colletor's Edition, you are being deprived of a quest and additional content simply because you don't own a PlayStation console.

Some went as far as to suggest that information regarding the console-exclusive content had changed their minds about purchasing the game. They would either purchase it after the exclusivity runs out in 2024 at a discounted price or bootleg the game upon release to unlock everything at once.

There were even a few who were okay with the idea of timed exclusives but found it ridiculous that the span for that is a whole year. Given it is a haunted house quest, WB Games Avalanche could have chosen to release it for anyone who owns Hogwarts Legacy next Halloween.

Not everything revealed in the past month has gotten the legions of players impatiently waiting for Hogwarts Legacy, happy or excited. The title has been delayed, the Collector's Edition has been disheartening, the various editions seem a greedy move from WB, and the PlayStation-exclusive content has soured the mood of a large section of the playerbase.

For now, if you are a PlayStation console owner who wants to step into the wizarding world of Hogwarts Legacy, you get your hands on the recipe for one of the rarest potions in the Potterverse, a haunted quest, and additional content. For everyone else, getting the same content is a wait of at least a year.

Hogwarts Legacy is regrettably turning into a game of waiting, for better or worse. One can only hope that the other's in-game content will shift players' focus away from it. As a silver lining, the trailer does look, and it is clear that the developer is utilizing the extra time from the delay to polish the game and iron out any bugs or glitches.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen