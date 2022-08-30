"A 1080 for 1080p is ridiculous": Players scoff at Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements

WB Games Avalanche recently revealed the PC system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy. The minimum and recommended system requirements are on the title's Steam page. The information has left some fans wondering if their system will be able to run the game when it finally releases next year in February.

A slew of information regarding Hogwarts Legacy has been officially announced over the past few weeks, including the news that the upcoming wizarding RPG will still be delayed.

Players have learned the details surrounding the standard, digital deluxe, and collector's editions of the game, and the response from the fans has been disappointment and anger.

Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements have gotten fans worried

Hogwarts Legacy's Steam page has revealed the system requirements, and they are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB of available space

Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting

Recommended System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB of available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting

The requirements are quite high, even with the minimum system requirements demanding a GTX 1070 and a i5-8400. The list also notes that an SDD is preferred and that the game will occupy 85 GB of space. All of this combined has got fans worried that their system will be powerful enough for them to run correctly and enjoy Hogwarts Legacy.

Players on Reddit were quick to point out that those who are unsure regarding their system running the wizarding RPG should wait for reviews before they purchase the title. They can also pre-order on Steam to get the benefits, as the platform allows players to return the product for a refund if they have played for less than a certain number of hours.

Others said the game would surely run smoothly unless it is poorly optimized. u/Rynerevelen on Reddit claimed that their setup of GTX 1050 and i5-7400 could run Elden Ring decently, and it is likely that Hogwarts Legacy will run too.

Some claimed that they would be investing in new hardware just to enjoy the game to its fullest. Whatever the case, for those who are not sure how well their PC will run the game, it is advised that they do not pre-order it unless they Steam or purchase it on day one, according to Reddit.

One must also keep in mind that the list shows the settings for 1080p/60fps. Players will likely be able to play at a lesser output with less powerful hardware on lower settings.

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, 2023. It will be available on PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox Series X|S & One, and Windows PC. The Nintendo Switch release date will be announced soon.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen