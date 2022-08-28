"Don't stab us in the back": Controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and Rowling continues as pre-order information goes live

Amidst the ongoing issues surrounding Hogwarts Legacy's pre-order details, Collector's Edition, and Sony exclusives, the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her problematic stances continue to affect the upcoming wizarding RPG and the conversations surrounding it. Calls for a boycott of the game remain strong.

In 2020, when the reveal trailer of the title was released, Hogwarts Legacy had to contend with the controversies regarding comments made by Rowling that inevitably affected all of Harry Potter and the works based on it. The issue has only been exacerbated over the years.

J.K. Rowling controversy continues to fuel calls for boycotting Hogwarts Legacy

While the conversation regarding Rowling's involvement with the wizarding RPG and her gains from it has happened over the years, it was with the dedicated March State of Play that it burst forth and spread across all social media channels.

The State of Play was the first time players were given an in-depth fresh look at the game's world. The developers passionately talked about how they were bringing the wizarding world of 1890 to life. Yet, after the event, a large section of the conversation was regarding the morality of purchasing and playing the game.

Vampire Mistress of The Dark, Inèz666 @Inez666_



Learn spells, brew potions, grow plants, get sorted into houses and forge important alliances that will cement your legacy in the wizarding world.



Friendly reminder!! Don't buy this game!! The people who worked on it have already been paid, this doesn't need your support. Trans people are more important than a wizard school you can't let go of. Don't stab us in the back thanks

@Inez666_'s recent opinion on Twitter regarding the matter seems an apt culmination of whatever has been said before. She asked people not to buy the game as trans people are more critical than a wizard school.

She also clarified that those who worked on the project have already been paid and would not need the support of player purchases.

It has been repeatedly mentioned since March that playing or purchasing Hogwarts Legacy results in financial gain for Rowling and provides her cultural capital with which she could further espouse her problematic and harmful opinions.

harley! @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

Haughty Chicken ~ Dragonflight Spoilers @haughtychicken @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't. @breadwitchery I look at it this way. Our adult values, morals & sensibilities are wiser than our younger selves because of new knowledge & experiences. During moments like this, it's 'adult' me that makes the decisions. My inner child would have streamed it, but now as an ally, I won't.

These people further stated that the world of Harry Potter was a place for love, diversity, and acceptance. Rowling's comments have forever affected any such future experience of the Potterverse.

SciRenn @TheSciRenn @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it. @HesMiniscule I won't judge people for wanting to play it. I think Rowing is a POS for delegitimizing trans folks, but I understand the initial impact the books had. I was one of them and I was with every release of each book. It's a happy place and she can't taint it.

DJTsurugi @HarukoHoshiko hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3 hello, I am trans, I will be checking out and possibly even buying Hogwarts Legacy, Rowling has no creative input in the game and she should not be a reason for you to consider not checking it out. go show the devs some love and check out #HogwartsLegacy ~<3

Others countered by saying that their wish to buy Hogwarts Legacy was fueled by their inherent desire to support the developers for the hard work they have poured into the project and because the wizarding world is bigger than Rowling now.

XXoni @Xoni67269490 @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment. @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment.

Lloydy @LloydGriffiths1 @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. 😞😞

They stated that there was a need to separate the art from the artist, and their choice to experience Hogwarts Legacy must not be translated into supporting her reported transphobia. @Inez666_'s post seems to be a reply to these people too.

When Rowling first made her comments, Potterheads could not fathom how she could attack one of the most vulnerable sections of society with such impunity. They urged her to reconsider her position, but in vain. Even actors from the Harry Potter series spoke against what she stood for.

Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox @MavenOfMayhem



The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world’s most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

Mara Wilson @MaraWilson @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations? @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world’s most vulnerable populations?

Daniel Radcliffe, who played the Boy Who Lived, stated:

"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”

Emma Watson @EmmaWatson Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are. Trans people are who they say they are and deserve to live their lives without being constantly questioned or told they aren’t who they say they are.

Rupert Grint mentioned:

"I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”

In his statement, Radcliffe hoped that Rowling's comments would not completely change how readers and viewers felt in the world of Harry Potter. He said:

"[I]f you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life, that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion, nobody can touch that. It means what it means to you, and I hope these comments will not taint that too much."

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into

Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, the Hogwarts Legacy developers have pushed and fought to ensure that Hogwarts Legacy reflects a world of diversity and acceptance. Players will reportedly find trans-inclusive character creation. The developers are supposedly "uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into."

While many players might be quick to point out that these issues don't affect every one of them personally, the sensitive nature of the topic and the ramifications of Rowling's stance mean that players cannot choose to avoid the topic outright. It does not look like the controversy will be resolved any time soon.

