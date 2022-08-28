"Don't stab us in the back": Controversy surrounding Hogwarts Legacy and Rowling continues as pre-order information goes live

Amidst the ongoing issues surrounding Hogwarts Legacy's pre-order details, Collector's Edition, and Sony exclusives, the controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling and her problematic stances continue to affect the upcoming wizarding RPG and the conversations surrounding it. Calls for a boycott of the game remain strong.
In 2020, when the reveal trailer of the title was released, Hogwarts Legacy had to contend with the controversies regarding comments made by Rowling that inevitably affected all of Harry Potter and the works based on it. The issue has only been exacerbated over the years.
J.K. Rowling controversy continues to fuel calls for boycotting Hogwarts Legacy
While the conversation regarding Rowling's involvement with the wizarding RPG and her gains from it has happened over the years, it was with the dedicated March State of Play that it burst forth and spread across all social media channels.
The State of Play was the first time players were given an in-depth fresh look at the game's world. The developers passionately talked about how they were bringing the wizarding world of 1890 to life. Yet, after the event, a large section of the conversation was regarding the morality of purchasing and playing the game.
@Inez666_'s recent opinion on Twitter regarding the matter seems an apt culmination of whatever has been said before. She asked people not to buy the game as trans people are more critical than a wizard school.
She also clarified that those who worked on the project have already been paid and would not need the support of player purchases.
It has been repeatedly mentioned since March that playing or purchasing Hogwarts Legacy results in financial gain for Rowling and provides her cultural capital with which she could further espouse her problematic and harmful opinions.
These people further stated that the world of Harry Potter was a place for love, diversity, and acceptance. Rowling's comments have forever affected any such future experience of the Potterverse.
Others countered by saying that their wish to buy Hogwarts Legacy was fueled by their inherent desire to support the developers for the hard work they have poured into the project and because the wizarding world is bigger than Rowling now.
They stated that there was a need to separate the art from the artist, and their choice to experience Hogwarts Legacy must not be translated into supporting her reported transphobia. @Inez666_'s post seems to be a reply to these people too.
When Rowling first made her comments, Potterheads could not fathom how she could attack one of the most vulnerable sections of society with such impunity. They urged her to reconsider her position, but in vain. Even actors from the Harry Potter series spoke against what she stood for.
Daniel Radcliffe, who played the Boy Who Lived, stated:
"Transgender women are women. Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either Jo or I.”
Rupert Grint mentioned:
"I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment.”
In his statement, Radcliffe hoped that Rowling's comments would not completely change how readers and viewers felt in the world of Harry Potter. He said:
"[I]f you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life, that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion, nobody can touch that. It means what it means to you, and I hope these comments will not taint that too much."
Furthermore, if reports are to be believed, the Hogwarts Legacy developers have pushed and fought to ensure that Hogwarts Legacy reflects a world of diversity and acceptance. Players will reportedly find trans-inclusive character creation. The developers are supposedly "uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into."
While many players might be quick to point out that these issues don't affect every one of them personally, the sensitive nature of the topic and the ramifications of Rowling's stance mean that players cannot choose to avoid the topic outright. It does not look like the controversy will be resolved any time soon.