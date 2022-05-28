Has Hogwarts Legacy x JK Rowling controversy died down?

Hogwarts Legacy has had a rough time during its developmental period. The project has had its lead designer leave mid-way due to controversies surrounding their earlier Gamergate opinions.

Furthermore, the reveal trailer was released after the author of the Potterverse made her controversial opinions surrounding transgender identities public in June of 2020.

J. K. Rowling's stance and her protracted defense of it have affected the world of Harry Potter that she has built over decades. Hogwarts Legacy also faced similar backlash from fans, especially after the recent gameplay reveal.

The debate regarding the same continued for a long time over social media, with fans divided on whether they should or should not engage with the game.

Now, it seems like the controversy has died down with lines properly drawn regarding the matter. Fans are worried about when Hogwarts Legacy will finally be released and what it will bring.

Tracing controversies surrounding J.K. Rowling and Hogwarts Legacy

The conversations around these controversies have been so rigorous and often volatile that WB Games Avalanche has provided information regarding whether Rowling is involved with the title. The official website has a "Frequently Asked Questions" section where it states:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team has also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

While it is clear that Rowling is not directly involved with the game, for many, it is clear that she is set to gain financially and get cultural capital, which she can further use to propagate her problematic views. Given that her opinions target one of the most vulnerable sections of society, they do not wish to engage with Hogwarts Legacy in any way.

harley @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

KamiAnya 🏳️‍⚧️✡♿️ (they/them) @KamiAnya1 @breadwitchery

Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @CauseImEd This! It's not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.

Other fans have pointed out that they want to engage with and play the game to support developers who have poured years of hard work into making it what it is. The gameplay reveal showcased the passion and deep love that members of WB Games Avalanche have for the Harry Potter books and materials.

XXoni @Xoni67269490 @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment.

It is clear that they are trying to translate it into the upcoming wizarding RPG so that fans can truly experience the magical world of Potterverse. Fans have expressed their wish to separate the art from the artist, stating that the world of Harry Potter is bigger than Rowling at the moment.

GeneralMLD @MldGhost



Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn't affect those happy fans. @BrokenGamezHDR_ Ya I never got this logic. The IP and the personal feelings of its creator should be seperated.Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn't affect those happy fans.

VikingPanda @VikingPanda69 @BrokenGamezHDR_ People forget that when it comes to art, you create it but once you set it into the world it really isn't yours anymore. Harry Potter is the same way, it hasn't been "hers" for a long time.

It all started with Rowling's defense of Maya Forstater when she ended her tweet in December 2019 with the hashtag #IStandWithMaya. She has repeatedly shared her opinion on the matter and gender issues, even putting out an essay expressing the reasons for her train of thought.

Mx. Amanda Jetté Knox @MavenOfMayhem



The world's most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up. @jk_rowling My daughter, who is trans, is a big fan of yours. It breaks my heart to see you post something indicating that discrimination against her is perfectly fine behaviour for an employee.The world's most credible medical orgs affirm trans people. Please catch up.

Mara Wilson @MaraWilson @jk_rowling What, exactly, is to be gained by using your platform to be cruel and exclusionary to one of the world's most vulnerable populations?

Fans were quite alarmed once her first tweet hit. They were quick to point out that the world of Harry Potter is one of diversity, love, and acceptance and that her statements were making an association with that space difficult.

Fans hope Hogwarts Legacy will not be mired in further controversies

Although the gameplay reveal dropped in the dedicated State of Play in March witnessed furious debates on social media, recent conversations on the game have been more regarding the gameplay, what fans expect to see in the title, and when the next trailer may release.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

The developers in their place have tried to make sure that Hogwarts Legacy fosters inclusivity and diversity. If reports are believed, the RPG will feature a trans-inclusive character creation option.

It was further stated that numerous development team members pushed to make sure that the feature was part of the game.

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into

The issue's sensitivity makes it extremely difficult for the gap between people's opinions regarding the matter to be completely bridged. Daniel Radcliffe, the actor who played the titular character in the original saga, concluded his statement regarding Rowling's opinions by saying:

"[I]f you found anything in these stories that resonated with you and helped you at any time in your life, that is between you and the book you read, and it is sacred. And in my opinion, nobody can touch that. It means what it means to you, and I hope these comments will not taint that too much."

Followers can merely hope that Hogwarts Legacy will manage to embody the very sense of diversity and love that Potterheads once found and cherished in the world of Harry Potter.

