"JK Rowling loses nothing": Hogwarts Legacy's success won't impact the author, according to some fans

The controversy surrounding J.K. Rowling has crossed over into conversations regarding Hogwarts Legacy since the March State of Play. A large section of the community has been split regarding whether to engage with the game or not. Both have their own opinions to back up their stance.
For many, buying and playing the game provides Rowling with cultural capital and relevancy for her to promulgate her problematic opinions. They feel that even if the author has no direct input, engaging in the title only benefits her, both financially and otherwise.
On the other hand, players have been quick to point out that any loss incurred from boycotting the game will not financially bother Rowling, who is already wealthy. It would simply affect the developers who have spent years building Hogwarts Legacy.
Fans make the case why playing Hogwarts Legacy does not affect Rowling financially
Twitter user @merthlesss' post says that Rowling would not even notice if players chose not to buy Hogwarts Legacy. Given her financial wealth, it would not affect her in the least. Similar opinions were shared by several other fans.
Other tweets have also pointed out the hypocrisy in the call for boycotting Hogwarts Legacy. @thatoldgamerguy's earlier tweet mentioned that the same people who speak out against the game also buy from brands with reportedly questionable standards and practices. According to them, the inherent pick and choose mentality dilutes the credibility of the sentiment.
For many others, players should try and separate the art from the artist while engaging with it. They argue that the world of Harry Potter, which champions love and diversity, has affected countless lives. It is bigger than Rowling now, and one does not need to boycott the former because of the latter's opinion.
The gameplay reveal has shown a wizarding world that has been carefully brought to life by developers who truly care about the world of Harry Potter and the story they are telling. Buying the game will allow players to truly appreciate the work that they have put into creating such an immersive experience.
J.K. Rowling's controversial opinion on trans issues has caused any interaction with her IP to be a sensitive issue. Several fans were shocked by her stance and statements, while her protracted defense further alienated many from Harry Potter.
Hogwarts Legacy will be released by WB Games during the Holiday period of 2022 and will be available for PlayStation5, PlayStation4, PlayStation4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC. One would hope that the developers will ensure that the in-game world furthers notions of acceptance and diversity.