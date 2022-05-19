"Exploring Hogsmeade and the Open World": Fans discuss how Hogwarts Legacy will incorporate exploration for players

WB Games Avalanche has established that exploring the open world will be one of the key mechanics for players to engage in Hogwarts Legacy. The upcoming RPG is set to bring forth their interpretation of the beloved wizarding world that countless Potterheads have grown up in over the past decade.

For many, the game will be a dream come true. It will allow fans to step into the world of Harry Potter, as students at Hogwarts with a customizable character - learning spells and potions and honing their magical skills. The game will also feature locations beyond the walls of the famed castle, including Hogsmeade and the Forbidden Forest.

Fans have recently been wondering how the exploration mechanic will work in Hogwarts Legacy.

How will exploration work in Hogwarts Legacy for players

In earlier chapters of the original saga, much of the adventure took place within Hogwarts once Harry reached the place at the start of the term. Harry had to attend classes, take care of his lessons and prepare for his curriculum amidst dealing with whatever threats beckoned that year. Even visits to places like Hogsmeade were controlled and limited.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. That was just a taste of #HogwartsLegacy — your full adventure in the Wizarding World is still to come. https://t.co/Lw84hs1Pdx

Although the trio often did visit places that were restricted or were out at night, these were not regular occurrences. And, if caught, were meted out with heavy punishment.

Given that players in Hogwarts Legacy will be donning the robes as a fifth-year student at Hogwarts, it begs the question of how exploration will work with respect to the classes and lessons that a student at the castle has to deal with.

Regarding how the game will be played, the official website for Hogwarts Legacy states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is filled with immersive magic, putting players at the center of their adventure to become the witch or wizard they choose to be. They will grow their character’s abilities by mastering powerful spells, brewing potions, and harvesting magical plants as they face off against deadly enemies. Players will also encounter missions and scenarios that will pose difficult choices and determine what they stand for."

Given the focus on student life at Hogwarts, the title may feature some sort of limitation on how frequently players can venture out to explore the vast expanse.

A Reddit post by u/thepotterlegocy mentions that since the game takes place over 100 years before Harry Potter enters the school, the game could feature some leniency with students leaving the grounds.

If such limitations are in place, players may skip classes or sneak out. The latter will already be high on the to-do list of players as Potterheads will be eager to sneak out and explore the castle at night. The likeliest excuse to go out and explore is being sent on quests with respect to the storylines present in the game.

Avalanche can also incorporate various ways out of Hogwarts that players will be able to utilize to slip in and out of the castle without being detected. Upon being caught, the mechanics of docking house points can also be added.

On the other hand, going out of the castle grounds could also be a privilege afforded to fifth-year students during 1890 in Hogwarts.

Some fans would prefer not to have any such limitations in a game that features an open world and in which resource gathering and exploration play a central aspect. They would rather have WB Games Avalanche focus on gameplay ease than strict adherence to lore regarding this aspect.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Time for a brief reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy Time for a brief reprieve from the hustle and bustle of Hogwarts Castle. #HogwartsLegacy https://t.co/9CT2kWiDSr

It remains to be seen how all this is tied up into the wizarding world once Hogwarts Legacy arrives in the second half of 2022 during the holidays. Players are eagerly waiting to find out more regarding how exploration will work and which other iconic locations will be available to be explored in-game.

