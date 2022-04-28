Hogwarts Legacy: Why fans are disappointed to know about absence of Harry Potter characters

Hogwarts Legacy's excitement slowly creeps up a notch with each passing day. Fans are busy sharing their speculations about what can be, expectations about what they want to see, and adulations for what they have seen. The game is rightfully slated to be one of the most anticipated games of recent times.

In Hogwarts Legacy, players will be stepping into the shoes of a newly enrolled fifth-year student at the famed school of witchcraft and wizardry. They will be sorted into one of the four houses, attend classes, learn the basics of magic, and explore the wizarding world of 1890.

One of the few points of disappointment among Harry Potter fans has been regarding the time the game is set in.

Barring a few, Harry Potter fans will not see familiar faces during their time in Hogwarts Legacy

For those who have grown up alongside Harry Potter or have spent a significant amount of their lives living the original saga, the wizarding world has been filled with the fondest memories.

It taught acceptance, love and diversity and was populated by colorful memorable characters that the readers bonded with.

They would want to have the guiding hand of the wise old Dumbledore or the strict but lovable professor in McGonagall. They would love to have friends like the trio and be surrounded by characters who embody all that is good even when they stumble, like Neville.

The original saga was filled with many memorable characters fans have grown to love and admire. Even though the protagonist of the tale was Harry Potter, the actions, determination, and sacrifice of a number of these personalities ensured victory in the end.

Hogwarts Legacy is all set to bring a magical experience like never before. Talking about the story that the developers are weaving for the players, the official website states:

"Hogwarts Legacy is an open-world, single-player, action role-playing videogame (RPG) set in the 1800s wizarding world. The story has players experiencing life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry like never before, as they live the unwritten and embark on a dangerous journey to uncover a hidden truth of the wizarding world."

Although it will be firmly rooted in the Potterverse, fans are somewhat disappointed since being set right at the end of the nineteenth century, only a handful of the popular Harry Potter characters have a chance to appear in the game. The developers did not wish to reboot characters from the original series as their stories were already told.

Players will get to meet a few familiar faces, though, who are sure to exhilarate their playthrough. The 14-minute gameplay reveals shown at the March State of Play confirmed Nearly Headless Nick, Professor Cuthbert Binns and Peeves. WB Games Avalanche also hinted at a couple of Weasleys being present in Hogwarts Legacy.

The developers can also choose to feature several lore and historical events from when they have chosen to set up their RPG. The biggest dream-coming-true moment for all fans will be to see a young Albus Dumbledore, who started school at Hogwarts in 1892.

But fans need not be too disappointed. The developers have promised that the game will be an experience like never before, filled with more quirky and charismatic characters. Moreover, they will be able to customize their characters, write their own stories, and etch a legacy that will send ripples through the fate of the wizarding world.

