“Watch yourself on that high horse”: Hogwarts Legacy drama leaves Twitter divided before pre-order date

Since last week, Hogwarts Legacy has been in the news for all sorts of things. Be it the beautifully rendered wizarding world, the little nods and clues that are hidden around Hogwarts, the magic and the spells, or speculating about what else - the hype and excitement surrounding the game are at an all-time high. But conversations surrounding the game have also been mired in controversy.
The principal author of the Harry Potter world has been knee-deep in hot waters over her stance on trans issues. The debate surrounding whether one should play this game or not has been raging on social media since the dedicated State of Play and it does not seem like it will die down any time soon.
To play or not to play, as fans discuss their intentions over Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling
A number of fans of the title have voiced their reservations regarding purchasing the game since J.K. Rowling is still involved in some measure or the other. Although Warner Bros. and Avalanche have mentioned that the author is not directly involved with the making of the story of the game, it is still her IP that the world is based on.
Those on the other side of the coin have pointed out that they have been waiting for Hogwarts Legacy for a long time and it only makes sense to appreciate the developers' efforts. In their words, Harry Potter has affected countless lives who have grown up with it and is much bigger than its author at this point.
ThatOldGamerGuy's tweet also pointed out that those who are shaming others for wishing to purchase Hogwarts Legacy are the very same people who would order or buy from other brands that reportedly have questionable and problematic practices. A reply underneath focuses on the 'pick and choose' mentality inherent in this and how it affects the credibility of sentiments.
This is a sensitive issue that does not seem like something people will quickly agree over. Only time will tell how the controversy pans out. For the time being, those who had been eagerly waiting for a fresh glimpse at Hogwarts Legacy have been satiated.
In the game, players will be given the opportunity to step into the shoes of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts - attending classes, honing their magical skills and managing magical beasts. They will also be dealing with an impending goblin rebellion and a resurgence of Ancient Magic, come Holiday 2022 when the game launches.