“Watch yourself on that high horse”: Hogwarts Legacy drama leaves Twitter divided before pre-order date

Since last week, Hogwarts Legacy has been in the news for all sorts of things. Be it the beautifully rendered wizarding world, the little nods and clues that are hidden around Hogwarts, the magic and the spells, or speculating about what else - the hype and excitement surrounding the game are at an all-time high. But conversations surrounding the game have also been mired in controversy.

The principal author of the Harry Potter world has been knee-deep in hot waters over her stance on trans issues. The debate surrounding whether one should play this game or not has been raging on social media since the dedicated State of Play and it does not seem like it will die down any time soon.

To play or not to play, as fans discuss their intentions over Hogwarts Legacy and J.K. Rowling

A number of fans of the title have voiced their reservations regarding purchasing the game since J.K. Rowling is still involved in some measure or the other. Although Warner Bros. and Avalanche have mentioned that the author is not directly involved with the making of the story of the game, it is still her IP that the world is based on.

harley 💗 @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

harley 💗 @breadwitchery as a note: i used to run a harry potter themed show on twitch! as a non-binary person, i wanted to "reclaim" that world. but it still empowered jkr. i realised if i was against transphobia, it was impossible to platform harry potter in a morally consistent way. so i stopped. 🤷🏼‍♀️ as a note: i used to run a harry potter themed show on twitch! as a non-binary person, i wanted to "reclaim" that world. but it still empowered jkr. i realised if i was against transphobia, it was impossible to platform harry potter in a morally consistent way. so i stopped. 🤷🏼‍♀️

fanbyte.com/news/icymi-eve… I have decided I don’t want to engage in the marketing of Hogwart’s Legacy, so I won’t. Instead, here’s a list of trans charities and ways to help in Texas. This will be the way I cover this game pre-release from now on. I have decided I don’t want to engage in the marketing of Hogwart’s Legacy, so I won’t. Instead, here’s a list of trans charities and ways to help in Texas. This will be the way I cover this game pre-release from now on. fanbyte.com/news/icymi-eve…

Those on the other side of the coin have pointed out that they have been waiting for Hogwarts Legacy for a long time and it only makes sense to appreciate the developers' efforts. In their words, Harry Potter has affected countless lives who have grown up with it and is much bigger than its author at this point.

Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn’t affect those happy fans. @BrokenGamezHDR_ Ya I never got this logic. The IP and the personal feelings of its creator should be seperated.Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn’t affect those happy fans. @BrokenGamezHDR_ Ya I never got this logic. The IP and the personal feelings of its creator should be seperated. Harry Potter has positively impacted the lives of millions and what one person thinks shouldn’t affect those happy fans.

VikingPanda @VikingPanda69 @BrokenGamezHDR_ People forget that when it comes to art, you create it but once you set it into the world it really isn't yours anymore. Harry Potter is the same way, it hasn't been "hers" for a long time. @BrokenGamezHDR_ People forget that when it comes to art, you create it but once you set it into the world it really isn't yours anymore. Harry Potter is the same way, it hasn't been "hers" for a long time.

ThatOldGamerGuy's tweet also pointed out that those who are shaming others for wishing to purchase Hogwarts Legacy are the very same people who would order or buy from other brands that reportedly have questionable and problematic practices. A reply underneath focuses on the 'pick and choose' mentality inherent in this and how it affects the credibility of sentiments.

ThatOldGamerGuy @thatoldgamerguy @Sonnie_Slim I have no beef with those who think it’s wrong for them to buy it. But the standard applied when applied to everything causes a logical issue @Sonnie_Slim I have no beef with those who think it’s wrong for them to buy it. But the standard applied when applied to everything causes a logical issue

My Retro Castle @CastleRetro @thatoldgamerguy And this, in the end, is what it comes down to. If people are going to take a moral standpoint on one thing, but ignore more serious but just as public ones because its a bit more personally inconvenient, it does dent the credibility somewhat. @thatoldgamerguy And this, in the end, is what it comes down to. If people are going to take a moral standpoint on one thing, but ignore more serious but just as public ones because its a bit more personally inconvenient, it does dent the credibility somewhat.

This is a sensitive issue that does not seem like something people will quickly agree over. Only time will tell how the controversy pans out. For the time being, those who had been eagerly waiting for a fresh glimpse at Hogwarts Legacy have been satiated.

In the game, players will be given the opportunity to step into the shoes of a fifth-year student at Hogwarts - attending classes, honing their magical skills and managing magical beasts. They will also be dealing with an impending goblin rebellion and a resurgence of Ancient Magic, come Holiday 2022 when the game launches.

