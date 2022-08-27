Hogwarts Legacy PC system requirements revealed

It has been an eventful couple of weeks for Hogwarts Legacy and the legions of Potterheads who are eagerly waiting for the game. WB Games Avalanche's upcoming wizarding RPG has been delayed to 2023. Fans were treated to a new darker trailer at Gamescom 2022. Furthermore, pre-order details have also been revealed.

Fans can now also check if their PC systems are up to the mark as the minimum and recommended system requirements for Hogwarts Legacy have been put up on the official Steam page. Despite the delay, the hype surrounding the title is finally picking up steam.

Everything to know about Hogwarts Legacy's PC system requirements

Hogwarts Legacy is set to be released on February 10, 2023 for the Xbox One and Series X|S, Windows PC, and the PlayStation 4 and 5. The Nintendo Switch release date is yet to be announced by the developers.

The system requirements for the wizarding RPG have also been revealed, and are as follows:

Minimum System Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5-8400 OR AMD Ryzen 5 2600

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 or AMD RX Vega 56

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SDD(Preferred), HDD (Supported), 1080p/60 fps, Low Quality Settings, Upscale Performance Setting

Recommended System Requiremenets

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-8700 OR AMD Ryzen 5 3600

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce 1080 Ti or AMD RX 5700 XT

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 85 GB available space

Additional Notes: SSD, 1080p/60 fps, High Quality Settings, Upscale Quality Setting

The pre-order information for Hogwarts Legacy was revealed over the past few days. The Gamescom 2022 trailer showcased another Unforgivable Curse being used after the iconic Death Curse appeared in the March gameplay reveal. The pre-order option for all the editions is online for players to pick up.

While one would have imagined that the community would be elated with the new information, the reality has been quite the opposite. For many, the Collector's Edition is a greedy move from Warner Bros. and is quite underwhelming.

Potterheads have also realized that there will be an exclusive quest and potion recipe for those who purchase the game on PlayStation. This has been another piece of information that has gone down poorly with the community. The speculation and rumors surrounding the exclusive items forced WB Games to address fans' concerns in a series of tweets yesterday.

Hogwarts Legacy is a dream come true for those ardent Harry Potter fans who have been waiting years for a fully-fleshed out RPG set in the Potterverse. It would be disappointing to see the title be bogged down by such practices that are perceived as greedy by fans.

