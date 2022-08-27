"We're aware of the confusion": WB Games Avalanche clarifies Hogwarts Legacy's Sony exclusives, Dark Arts Pack, and more

WB Games Avalanche has found themselves in hot water once again as information regarding pre-order bonuses, various editions, and platform-exclusive content for Hogwarts Legacy has been revealed over the last few days. Fans were generally unhappy with the developments and swiftly made their ire known across social media.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy We're aware of the confusion that has sparked following the rollout of Pre-Orders, and we acknowledge and apologize for the frustration caused in our Community.



The team hears you and we'd like to provide some clarity on questions that have come up: We're aware of the confusion that has sparked following the rollout of Pre-Orders, and we acknowledge and apologize for the frustration caused in our Community. The team hears you and we'd like to provide some clarity on questions that have come up:

Various discussions and general frustration amongst fans forced the official Twitter handle of Hogwarts Legacy to comment on the matter in a thread of tweets where they addressed a number of concerns raised by Potterheads. Although their replies don't solve the matter at hand, they do provide a sense of clarity.

Hogwarts Legacy's various editions are already available for pre-order and fans can choose to pre-purchase them.

Hogwarts Legacy Twitter account tries to address players' confusion and anger over pre-order content and platform exclusive items

In a recent thread on the official Twitter channel of Hogwarts Legacy, the team behind the upcoming wizarding RPG acknowledged that they were aware of the confusion amongst the title's legions of fans once the pre-order options went live. With an apology, they tried providing some much-needed clarity on several questions.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Regarding Collector’s Edition availability, Collector’s Editions are going live with our retailers on a rolling basis and links are updated on hogwartslegacy.com as we receive them. (2/8) Regarding Collector’s Edition availability, Collector’s Editions are going live with our retailers on a rolling basis and links are updated on hogwartslegacy.com as we receive them. (2/8)

Regarding the availability of the Collector's Edition, they said that they would be going online with retailers on a rolling basis and that the links would be updated on the game's official website as soon as the team receives it. One of the most concerning and divisive topics among Potterheads ever since it came to light is the fact that Sony platforms will have exclusive items tied to them.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy For clarity, Pre-Order of the PS4 and PS5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s) will come with the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. (3/8) For clarity, Pre-Order of the PS4 and PS5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector’s) will come with the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. (3/8)

The tweets confirmed that pre-orders of the PlayStation 4 & 5 editions (Standard, Deluxe, Digital Deluxe, and Collector's) will give players the Felix Felicis Potion Recipe. Furthermore, every PlayStation edition will receive an exclusive quest and this is not tied to any particular type of pre-order.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy All PlayStation editions will come with the Exclusive Quest; no Pre-Order is required to obtain it. More information around Sony exclusives is coming soon. (4/8) All PlayStation editions will come with the Exclusive Quest; no Pre-Order is required to obtain it. More information around Sony exclusives is coming soon. (4/8)

Further information regarding Sony exclusives will be arriving soon. Fans have been especially unhappy with this development as it means that players may be curtailed from fully enjoying the game based on the platform they use, irrespective of paying full price for the product.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Regarding some confusion around the Dark Arts Pack and potential microtransactions, there are NO microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. (5/8) Regarding some confusion around the Dark Arts Pack and potential microtransactions, there are NO microtransactions in Hogwarts Legacy. (5/8)

The thread also confirmed that there will be no microtransactions in-game and that players with the Standard edition will be given the option to purchase the Dark Arts Pack at launch if they wish to upgrade. Players will also not require a Wizarding World account or WB Games account to enjoy the game.

Potterheads have shared their disappointment and concerns with the game's Collector's Edition and its contents, as well as the PlayStation's exclusive items in-game. Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated titles in recent years. The game has already been delayed a couple of times, with the current official release date set for February 10, 2023.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Atul S