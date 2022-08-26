Harry Potter may, after all, appear in Hogwarts Legacy but not the one we know

Before Hogwarts Legacy fans jump up and down with excitement and incredulity at the first half of the title of this article, I ask them to take a deep breath and read the second half. We may indeed get to meet a Potter in the game, a Harry Potter nevertheless, but it's just not the one we have grown accustomed to all these years.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in the early 1890s. While this meant that WB Games Avalanche could chart a fresh territory away from the already told stories of the Potterverse, it also meant that the beloved trio and the other popular characters from the Harry Potter books would not show up.

So why am I saying that someone by the name of Harry Potter might be present in Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy may have NPC named Harry Potter

A true depiction of the wizarding world will feel empty if we don't see, meet or hear about representatives of the iconic families who have been well-known in that world. There are numerous families that Potterheads will love to come across in the wizarding RPG, notwithstanding some of the Sacred Twenty-Eight.

Given that it was already confirmed that a Weasley or a two would be there in Hogwarts Legacy, it does seem far-fetched for me to suggest that people from other notable families who were alive at that point in history could also turn up, including the Potters.

First and foremost, WB Games Avalanche has clarified on the FAQ page for their upcoming game:

"Q: Will you see Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, or Ron Weasley in the game? A: No, Hogwarts Legacy is set in the 1800s, before the period of J.K. Rowling's original stories."

Before coming to how a Harry Potter may appear in Hogwarts Legacy, readers can very well do with an idea of the Potter family tree. They are a very old wizarding family who trace their lineage to Ignotus Peverell, one of the brothers from The Tale of the Three Brothers and one who had the Cloak of Invisibility, and Linfred of Stinchcombe, a pioneering potioneer considered to be the founding patriarch of the Potter family.

Several illustrious names feature on the Potter family tree and are related to other notable families from the wizarding world. Tracing the lines of Potters, we will come to the name of Henry Potter.

According to the Harry Potter wiki, he was born before 1892 and served on the Wizengamot from 1913 to 1921.

It is said that Henry was known by his friends and family as Harry. He was the paternal grandfather of James Potter, and, according to the Harry Potter wiki, it is possible that the famous Boy Who Lived was named after him.

This makes for the perfect opportunity for WB Games Avalanche's developers to include the notable Potter family member. Fans would love to come across Harry Potter's great-grandfather, even through mentions or Easter Eggs.

It remains to be seen if that will actually turn out to be the case.

