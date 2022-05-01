"An Easter egg": Fans wonder if the Deathly Hallows will appear in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is sure to feature a number of powerful magical objects that Potterheads have grown accustomed to over the years, but none will excite a player like the fabled Deathly Hallows. Considered among the most powerful objects to exist in the wizarding world, they have played a significant role throughout history, especially during the original saga.

The magical world of Harry Potter is filled with a plethora of imaginative and curious magical objects that have been revealed. Given that the developers have promised an immersive experience like never before, fans have been wondering if the Deathly Hallows will show up in Hogwarts Legacy, even as an Easter egg.

Players will be scouring the in-game world for the Deathly Hallows once Hogwarts Legacy releases

Even though Hogwarts Legacy is set in 1890, players have been eagerly speculating which lore events, objects, and characters they could potentially come across while exploring the wizarding world in the game. One of the most discussed objects that players would like to see is the Mirror of Erised.

The Deathly Hallows are important objects in the wizarding world history that have been thoroughly discussed in the books. If the developers choose to include them, they have to be careful about how they include them without any contradictions.

Xenophilius Lovegood describes the Deathly Hallows as:

"'The Elder Wand,' he said, and he drew a straight vertical line on the parchment. 'The Resurrection Stone,' he said, and he added a circle on top of the line. 'The Cloak of Invisibility,' he finished, enclosing both line and circle in a triangle, to make the symbol that so intrigued Hermione. 'Together,' he said, 'the Deathly Hallows.'"

According to the associated lore, the architect of the Hallows was Death, who gave each to the three brothers of the Peverell family. The Elder Wand is considered to be the most powerful wand that was unbeatable. The Resurrection Stone has the ability to summon the spirits of those who have died. The Cloak of Invisibility made the wearer invisible.

Legend has it that the one who masters all three of the Hallows becomes the Master of Death. Dumbledore contends that rather than being the Master of Death, it is someone who accepts Death as inevitable. Harry Potter was the only one known to have been in control of all of them, although not at the same time.

The Tale of the Three Brothers, written by Beedle the Bard, narrated the story of the brothers receiving the Hallows. Beyond that, tracing the history of each of these objects is a tricky endeavor. The Elder Wand is likely with the one who killed Loxias, either Arcus or Livius.

According to the Harry Potter wiki, the Resurrection Stone was fitted into a ring either after Cadmus Peverell's death or by Cadmus himself. It was later passed down to the Gaunt family, a fact that Potterheads will be well aware of.

The presence of the Cloak of Invisibility will excite players immensely as the Hallow has resided with the Potter family as an heirloom for generations. The Cloak's appearance likely means that players will come across a Potter or two during their time in Hogwarts Legacy.

As mentioned earlier, it will be a difficult prospect for WB Games Avalanche to bring together all of the Deathly Hallows for players to encounter. They need to make sure that the way they choose to incorporate these objects in Hogwarts Legacy does not result in continuity errors.

It is much more probable that they will appear as Easter eggs or nods for the fandom to enjoy. Fans will be delighted to come across the symbol of the Hallows while exploring the castle and beyond.

The recent 14-minute gameplay reveal has already emphasized the aspect of exploration. The notion of adventure was a central theme of the Harry Potter stories, and it is great to see the developers incorporating it into the upcoming RPG.

Edited by Danyal Arabi