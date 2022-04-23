"An Easter egg": Fans wonder if the Mirror of Erised will show up in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is attempting to bring the magical experience of J.K. Rowling's wizarding world like never before to the gaming industry. Set in 1890, the upcoming RPG from WB Games Avalanche will usher players into the famous school of witchcraft and wizardry as fifth-year students. They will be able to attend classes, learn spells, brew potions, and tame fantastic beasts.

The world of Harry Potter is bursting with magic around every corner and Hogwarts Legacy will try to replicate that to its fullest. In the iconic franchise, the castle itself is bustling with powerful magical objects and secrets that very few are aware of and can find. One of these is the famed Mirror of Erised, with many fans wondering if the powerful enchanted object will show up in the game.

Will players be able to find the Mirror of Erised during their exploration of the castle in Hogwarts Legacy

The description of the object found in the Harry Potter wiki is as follows:

"The Mirror of Erised is an ancient, ornate mirror. It has clawed feet and a gold frame inscribed with the phrase "Erised stra ehru oyt ube cafru oyt on wohsi". The mirror shows the most desperate desire of a person's heart, a vision that has been known to drive men mad."

It is stated that the mirror was created before the end of the nineteenth century. It was likely that the object was brought to Hogwarts by one of the teachers who collected it during their troubles and was intrigued by it. The mirror was supposedly kept in the Room of Requirement from around 1891.

Given the lore surrounding it, the Mirror of Erised has done more harm than good over the years. Many who found themselves standing in front of the magical object had been unable to leave the fantasy that the mirror showed. Even the franchise's protagonist Harry Potter himself was drawn to it, as was noted by headmaster Albus Dumbledore.

Given the Mirror of Erised's unique ability and that players will be able to customize their own characters in the RPG, it is more likely that the magical object will appear as an Easter egg or alluded to in a mission in Hogwarts Legacy.

The game's world is set in 1890 and fans are hopeful of coming across the mirror, even if it has a sheet over it. Additionally, it could even be a discoverable artifact. If players do get the option to look into it, they could possibly see something related to the choices they made in-game. Another way to refer to the Mirror could be through introducing an NPC in a quest who is under the throes of the magical object.

There are a number of innovative ways that the developers can bring this about and fans will be eager to see if they do when the game finally releases. Hogwarts Legacy will be released during the Holiday period later this year for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 4 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One consoles, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

