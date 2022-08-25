“I’m underwhelmed by the Collector’s Edition”: Hogwarts Legacy ex-dev urges Warner Bros. to do better

WB Games Avalanche recently revealed the Collector's Edition for Hogwarts Legacy, and fans are less than happy with what it contains. The Gamescom 2022 trailer showcased a darker side of the game along with the pre-order date and Digital Deluxe edition details.

This was followed by an unboxing video of the Collector's Edition. Many have found the item quite underwhelming, including an ex-dev of Hogwarts Legacy who urged Warner Bros. to do better with such bundles.

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming wizarding RPG being developed under the label of Portkey Games. The wizarding world of the 1890s is contending with a resurgence of ancient magic, the threat of dark wizards, and an impending goblin rebellion.

Players have been waiting for a long time regarding the game's release date and various editions, and there has been some visible disappointment among Potterheads regarding the latter.

Hogwarts Legacy's Collector's Edition is underwhelming and disappointing, according to fans

Social media sites that discuss the game have been filled with complaints, criticisms, and comments regarding the Collector's Edition and what players perceived as the greed of WB. It should be noted that the edition and its components are reportedly a WB decision and not made by devs.

Troy Leavitt, an ex-dev who worked on Hogwarts Legacy before parting ways after his controversial comments on Gamergate came to light, commented on the issues revolving the Collector's Edition on his Twitter account. He mentioned that he was "underwhelmed" by what was offered and that it was more of a "missed opportunity."

He stated that WB could have added a glossy art book, a cloth map, or the much-asked-for Hogwarts acceptance letter. He concluded the tweet by noting that the devs were working hard to hold up their end, and that WB should think of fan expectations and not "fan exploitation."

Hogwarts Legacy News @HogLegNews @Troylus_true I'll be honest. As a die hard supporter of #HogwartsLegacy and @AvalancheWB , it pains me to say I won't be getting this. I expected more- Art book, Game guide, Nice decorative map, Letter to Hogwarts, Soundtrack etc. I am disappointed and can't justify €300 for what's on offer. @Troylus_true I'll be honest. As a die hard supporter of #HogwartsLegacy and @AvalancheWB, it pains me to say I won't be getting this. I expected more- Art book, Game guide, Nice decorative map, Letter to Hogwarts, Soundtrack etc. I am disappointed and can't justify €300 for what's on offer.

Catey 🌻 @RadCateyBaby @Troylus_true I’ve been debating all day if I wanted to get the collectors edition. I decided against it because for $300 I can get the digital deluxe edition, the art book and game guide plus other Harry Potter related goodies and make my own little “collectors kit” @Troylus_true I’ve been debating all day if I wanted to get the collectors edition. I decided against it because for $300 I can get the digital deluxe edition, the art book and game guide plus other Harry Potter related goodies and make my own little “collectors kit”

This is a perfect take on the matter, especially since the Collector's Edition is reportedly priced at around $300. For the price, Potterheads will be getting the following products:

Steel Case & Full Game (Deluxe Edition)

Collector’s Edition Box

Life-Size Floating Wand with Book Base

Dark Arts Pack

Kelpie Robe

72 Hours Early Access

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

Fans have been extremely unhappy with how little is on offer compared to other recent games and their Collector's Editions. Much like Troy, some fans have made their own Collector's Editions with items they had hoped they would see in the official version.

Others have quipped and joked by thanking WB because their lackluster Collector's Edition meant that fans would not be paying through their noses to get something so meager, which they otherwise would have done being ardent Potterheads. Some have even questioned whether the cash grab mentality will also affect the final game at launch.

It remains to be seen if WB Games will decide to come out and address these concerns or make any changes to the Collector's Edition for Hogwarts Legacy later. Fans have already been disappointed with the decision to delay the game's release, and Potterheads are now further upset with what they see as greed.

