Hogwarts Legacy Gamescom 2022 trailer features Crucio and Dark Arts: Pre-purchase date and deluxe edition revealed

Potterheads were blessed with a new Hogwarts Legacy trailer at the Opening Night Live event of Gamescom 2022. The trailer showcased an emphasis on imbibing the game's Dark Arts and Unforgivable curses along with their ramifications. The clip also featured details regarding pre-purchase options.

Hogwarts Legacy fans were disappointed earlier this month by WB Games Avalanche's decision to delay the release of the title again, this time to 2023. While many bemoaned another delay, a few saw a silver lining. This means that developers will have more time to polish the product so that players can thoroughly enjoy it.

The Gamescom 2022 trailer perfectly encapsulates the dark magic aspect of the wizarding world. Players have long clamored to have a look at the option to use the Unforgivable Curses, and the trailer duly provided them with a glimpse.

Hogwarts Legacy Gamescom 2022 trailer showcases new cinematic including the Cruciatus curse

The clip started with one of the students stating that they would be best prepared after gathering more knowledge regarding Salazar Slytherin, one of the founders of Hogwarts and the Dark Arts. A professor, assumably, is seen strongly advising against such endeavors and states that he will notify the headmaster if they use dark magic.

The conversation continues with the argument that spells useful in saving lives should not be called unforgivable curses. Sebastian Sallow, the Slytherin student already shown in previous trailers as one of the in-game companions, opines that he can teach others the Cruciatus curse or cast it upon them.

The Cruciatus curse (Image via WB Games Avalanche)

Players can see one scene after another with wizards fighting against each other and undead skeletons. The trailer showcases a stairway lined with bones and skulls, a door that has a green snake seal and a troll showing up at the end. Furthermore, the same professor shows up at the end asking what the two characters have done.

In the YouTube description of the video, titled "Sebastian Sallow's Dark Legacy," it is mentioned that if players choose to befriend Sebastian, they will "be faced with the decision to embrace or reject the Dark Arts." Present on the Hogwarts Legacy official channel, fans will uncover the family mystery of Sebastian:

"Focusing on one of Hogwarts Legacy’s optional companion quest lines with Sebastian Sallow, the Dark Legacy trailer provides a glimpse at the forbidden curses and difficult dilemmas players will face as they learn more about the Sallow family’s mystery and decide whether to engage with, or even embrace, the dark arts."

Potterheads already know that Hogwarts Legacy will feature a morality system, which will allow them to become dark wizards if they wish. Furthermore, the gameplay reveal trailer already showed the protagonist character using the Death curse. With that being said, the latest one featured the Cruciatus curse.

Given it is an RPG, it remains to be seen how these options and choices will play out in the broader narrative of the game. But for now, players will be happy to see the darker side of Hogwarts Legacy in the short clip.

Hogwarts Legacy: Pre-purchase information

The Gamescom 2022 trailer also revealed when the wizarding RPG will be available for pre-purchase along with the contents of the Deluxe Edition. Players will be able to pre-order the digital deluxe edition on August 25 at 8:00 AM PT. The content of the same is as follows:

Dark Arts Pack - Thestral Mount, Dark Arts Cosmetic Set, Dark Arts Battle Arena

Onyx Hippogriff Mount

Dark Arts Garrison Hat

72 Hours Early Access

The pre-order options (Image via WB Games Avalanche)

Hogwarts Legacy is set for release on February 10, 2023. It will be made available on the Xbox One & Series X|S, Windows PC, PlayStation 4 and 5. The Nintendo Switch release date will be announced soon by the devs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul