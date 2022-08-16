Hogwarts Legacy set to get a new featured look at Gamescom 2022

Fans will be able to look forward to an "exclusive new look" at Hogwarts Legacy at the upcoming Gamescom 2022 showcase, as per event presenter Geoff Keighley.

Hogwarts Legacy, the brand new open-world action RPG set in J.K. Rowling's Wizarding World universe, was one of 2022's most anticipated games. Unfortunately, it was recently announced that the title has been delayed to February 10, 2023.

While fan disappointment at the news is understandable, the studio has promised a brand new look at the game before its final launch next year.

What new content could Avalanche Software have in store for fans of Hogwarts Legacy?

Currently, it seems the slated presentation will be some sort of world premiere. in other words, it is expected that the State of Play will showcase content from the upcoming magical journey that has not been seen before.

So far, the publisher has only showcased HUD-less (Heads Up Display) gameplay. Since the reason for the delay was cited as the development team's need for a little more time to polish the game, we could finally be getting a look at raw, unedited footage from Hogwarts Legacy.

While previous trailers introduced many elements, from attending classes and dueling to open-world traversal and dungeons, none of these aspects were elaborated on. Since Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG, this will be a great opportunity to showcase the genre's basic requirements like skills, progression systems, upgrades, combat system, playstyles (such as stealth), and more.

Fans have also been worried about the game's status since it has been under wraps besides a brief showcase at the PlayStation State of Play earlier this year.

As such, maybe we will finally see a work-in-progress build for the last-gen versions of the game? The Nintendo Switch rendition in particular should be interesting as many fans have expressed doubt at the viability of bringing over such a massive experience to a portable system.

When will Gamescom 2022 go live?

gamescom @gamescom



You can find our press release here:



See you in Cologne! With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can’t wait to be back in person.You can find our press release here: bit.ly/3ImaWTq See you in Cologne! #aheadofthegame With over 500 companies registered so far, #gamescom2022 is shaping up to be AMAZING! We can’t wait to be back in person. You can find our press release here: bit.ly/3ImaWTq See you in Cologne! #aheadofthegame https://t.co/dgyfrFSEEv

Gamescom 2022 is set to begin on Tuesday, August 23, 2022 in Cologne, Germany, and will last until August 28, 2022. Fans will be able to watch the event live from 8:00 pm CEST/7:00 pm BST/2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT/11:30 pm IST. Those attending in person will be able to get their hands on demos for upcoming games (in 2022 and beyond).

With a plethora of iconic gaming companies attending the event, there are bound to be some exciting reveals. Perhaps we will get final release dates for new titles like Marvel's Midnight Suns or public demos for the open-world Sonic Frontiers from SEGA.

