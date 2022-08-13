Hogwarts Legacy is yet to get a Nintendo Switch release date and fans wonder why

Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming open-world game set in the Wizarding World universe, was recently revealed to have been delayed to next year. While most platforms received a final release date, the only system left out was the Nintendo Switch. The Super Mario publisher's portable wonder will also be getting the game, to many players' astonishment.

However, Avalanche Software's community manager Chandler Wood shed some light on the delay, citing that the team needed more time to polish the game further. However, the fact that the Nintendo Switch version does not even have a release date yet is somewhat odd.

Fans have expressed concern with the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy

The public has understandably been disappointed, but the situation seems to be more complex for Nintendo Switch players.

fermin @furmeen My five year old Nintendo Switch when it tries to run Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 My five year old Nintendo Switch when it tries to run Hogwarts Legacy in 2023 https://t.co/5yw9Zu5C5B

Feng @TheeTrueLu @nintendolife Switch needs a hardware update soon so it can finally catch up to the last gen @nintendolife Switch needs a hardware update soon so it can finally catch up to the last gen

CJ✨ @PopplioPup @nintendolife No idea how this game is gonna run on a switch!?? @nintendolife No idea how this game is gonna run on a switch!??

IrishGamer @IrishGamer18 @GamesRadar Will it be revealed as a streaming title only? @GamesRadar Will it be revealed as a streaming title only?

Given the lower specifications of the console, many multiplatform games have suffered a downgrade on the handheld system. Games like The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, DOOM Eternal and more, while impressive in their own right, are noticeably worse in terms of visuals and overall performance. Gamers across various social media platforms speculated that the lack of hardware grunt was a possible reason for the delay.

Possible reasons for Hogwarts Legacy being further delayed on Nintendo Switch

To start off, it should be considered that the Nintendo Switch version was announced after other platforms. As such, it is likely that the development of the Nintendo Switch version needs further work since it was added later on in the development pipeline. This is not surprising as DOOM Eternal for the Nintendo Switch also arrived several months after its release for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. This can be a good thing as developers can shift their focus solely onto the Nintendo Switch to ensure a quality experience, once other systems are wrapped up.

As for claims that it would be a Cloud Version, that is not likely. For one, official retailers are already accepting pre-orders for Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. Why would a Cloud version occupy shelf-spaces in stores and have live pre-orders when no other Cloud game on the portable hybrid has? Secondly, if it is indeed a Cloud Version, then:

The development and marketing team would have revealed that fact at this point in time. The official Hogwarts Legacy F.A.Q. page has no mention of cloud streaming technology being utilized for Nintendo's handheld. It makes no sense for there to be a delay to the Nintendo Switch version to begin with, considering Cloud titles on the platform stream the game from a PC. In that case, it would launch alongside other platforms.

What can players expect from Hogwarts Legacy?

An all-new adventure set in the 1800s of the Wizarding World, Hogwarts Legacy tells of a fifth-year student bestowed with ancient, powerful magic who must battle the evil forces that want to claim it. Developed by Avalanche Software, this is a great opportunity for the studio to inspire confidence among fans since this is the team's most ambitious project yet. Will they be able to successfully translate it over to the Nintendo Switch with good performance? Only time will tell. Stay tuned for further updates as the developers have promised to announce the Nintendo Switch version's release date soon.

Meanwhile, Hogwarts Legacy is set to arrive on February 10, 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.

